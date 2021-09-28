Santos Management Committee disagrees on Diego Tardelli: “Low probability of high performance” | saints

Members of the Santos Management Committee were concerned about Diego Tardelli’s performance before hiring the striker. This is shown in the minutes of a collegiate meeting, held on August 10, and released this Monday on the club’s transparency portal.

Alvinegro published the minutes of all the meetings of the last month. In the case of Tardelli, the contract was approved by five votes to three. José Berenguer, Ricardo Campanário and Walter Schalka were against.

The first reason for the refusal of the three was the financial issue. According to them, the hiring was inadequate at a time that requires austerity and when there was no proper determination of the source of funds. Next, the minutes mention the issue of the athlete’s performance.

– In addition, Schalka, Berenguer and Campanário do not consider it appropriate to hire an athlete who has been inactive since May and, therefore, with a low probability of high performance – says the text.

The 36-year-old forward’s contract runs until December this year, with an option to renew until the end of Paulista 2022.

The signings of striker Léo Baptistão and goalkeeper Jandrei were also a reason for disagreements within the CG. In both cases, Ricardo Campanário and Walter Schalka were against the agreement.

Regarding the attacker, whose arrival was approved by six votes to two, the committee members mentioned, as in the case of Tardelli, that the moment requires austerity given the financial situation and that there was not a proper determination of the source of funds.

In this case, Dagoberto Oliva indicated the need to qualify the professional squad after the departure of some players. According to him, sales represented a significant reduction in the payroll, making the suggested replacements feasible.

The positioning was reinforced by President Andres Rueda, who stressed that the hiring would not represent a significant increase in cash flow, since the payroll fell in the current transfer window with the departures of Luan Peres, Alison and Kaio Jorge.

As for Jandrei, Campanário and Schalka argued that the hiring would not be necessary given the financial problems that the club is currently facing. The goalkeeper’s arrival was approved by five votes to two. José Berenguer was absent during the vote.

The members of the Management Committee were unanimous in hiring Augusto Galván and Emiliano Velázquez.

