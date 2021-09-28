São Paulo creates sector of “medical excellence”, invites Kaká and receives new devices for Reffis | São Paulo

In a season in which the professional squad suffers from the accumulation of injuries, São Paulo diagnosed the need to modernize Reffis at the Barra Funda CT. The beginning of the updating process of the medical and physical department will start this Tuesday, with the arrival of new devices at the team’s training site.

Turíbio Leite de Barros, former physiologist at the club and creator of Reffis, obtained four devices (hyperbaric chamber, flexor chair, calf route and running simulator) to reinforce the athletes’ preparation. The delivery will take place in a ceremony that will bring together the football department and a new group from the club.

In addition to the new devices, São Paulo will create the Medical Excellence Division (DEM), which will bring together and coordinate the club’s medical departments on prevention, treatment, physical conditioning, health and well-being. This new group will include men’s football, women’s football, youth football, basketball, women’s volleyball and other tricolor professional sports.

This division will also have a council of notables, which will provide support and advice to the departments on medical issues. Former midfielder Kaká, five-time world champion with the Brazilian team, is in this division.

The DEM will report directly to the presidency; in the current case, to President Julio Casares, who was present at the project’s disclosure at a meeting of the Deliberative Council, on Saturday.

The commission in charge of this new division of São Paulo brings together three names in the health area (Turíbio Leite, Fernando Fernandes and Marcos Nobel), three directors (Dorival Decosseau, Daurio Speranzini Junior and Jaime Franco) and three executive names (Marcio Carlomagno, Érika Podadera and Roberto Armelin).

The group will have the council of notables formed by Kaká and seven other health professionals (physiology – Turibio Leite de Barros, Biomecanica – Julio Serrão, Endocryonology – Claudio Carter, Physiotherapy – Gercelie Angelie, Pulmonology – José Roberto Jardim, Pediatrics – Fernando Fernandes, Nutrition – Antonio Lancha Junior).

São Paulo admits the need to update Reffis and is looking for partners to be able to reform this sector of the TC in Barra Funda. The club also identifies possible partners and seeks sponsorship to fund all the updating of the department, previously a reference in the country.