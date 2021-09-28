São Paulo lives “dry” in attack and faces lantern Chape to avoid worst sequence of the season | São Paulo

São Paulo has the fifth worst attack of the Brasileirão, with 18 goals. Without swinging the net for two games (draws 0-0 with América-MG and Atlético-MG), Tricolor faces the Chapecoense lantern, at 16:00 on Sunday, away from home, in order to avoid the worst “drought” of goals under the command of Crespo.

The Tricolor adds 214 minutes without rocking the opposing networks in the season. The negative record for 2021 is 232, which took place in May, during the best phase of the Crespo Era.

After Luciano’s goal (look above) 11 minutes into the second half of the victory over Atlético-GO, São Paulo passed without scoring goals against América-MG and Atlético-MG. The games were at Morumbi.

1 of 2 Luciano, from São Paulo, is tagged by three Atlético-MG players — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Luciano, from São Paulo, is marked by three Atlético-MG players — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Before the current sequence, São Paulo had two games without scoring goals between the 18th and 20th of May. On that occasion, Crespo’s team lost 1-0 to Racing, at home and with a mostly reserve team, by Libertadores, and then drew 0-0 with Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the first final of Paulistão.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

The fasting of the first half, which began 29 minutes into the second half of the 4-0 rout over Mirassol, ended 36 minutes into the first stage of the decisive duel of Paulistão.

Luan’s goal, which paved the way for the tricolor title, also broke the team’s worst offensive streak. This retrospective, however, is close to being overcome.

Goal of São Paulo! Palmeiras’ defense moves away, Luan kills in the chest and kicks. Bola dodges Felipe Melo and die in the back of the net, at 36 of the 1st time

To avoid the negative mark, São Paulo has 18 minutes to swing Chapecoense’s net next Sunday. The match is scheduled for 4 pm (GMT) and will take place at Arena Condá.

São Paulo has 27 points and occupies the 13th position in the Brasileirão leaderboard. The Tricolor is four points above the relegation zone.