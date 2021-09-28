Scientists create more effective patch vaccine than syringe administered

American scientists have developed a patch-shaped vaccine, created via 3D printing, which has been shown to offer greater immunological protection than the intramuscular vaccine. The innovation was developed by researchers at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) and tested on animals.
Interview: ‘Two-dose booster vaccine could save the world,’ says Dr Sue Anne Clemens
The innovation consists of 3D printed microneedles lined with a polymer adhesive of sufficient size to reach the skin and apply the immunizer.
The study carried out by the scientists and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows that the immune response of the microneedle patch vaccine was 50 times greater than that of the vaccine administered under the skin, and 10 times greater than that of the vaccine applied to muscle of the arm. The results are possible because the skin is full of immune system cells that are the target audience for the immunizer.
READ DETAILS HERE ABOUT THE OTHER ADVANTAGES OF THIS TYPE OF VACCINE