Scientists create patch vaccine more effective than injectable form

American scientists have developed a patch-shaped vaccine, created via 3D printing, which has been shown to offer greater immunological protection than the intramuscular vaccine. The innovation was developed by researchers at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-Chapel Hill) and tested on animals.

The innovation consists of 3D printed microneedles lined with a polymer adhesive of sufficient size to reach the skin and apply the immunizer.

The study carried out by the scientists and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences shows that the immune response of the microneedle patch vaccine was 50 times greater than that of the vaccine administered under the skin, and 10 times greater than that of the vaccine applied to muscle of the arm. The results are possible because the skin is full of immune system cells that are the target audience for the immunizer.





The adhesive, 1 cm square, was applied to the skin and pressed by the thumb for two seconds. After that, it was left glued to the skin for 24h.

The authors of the work believe that the enhanced immune response can lead to a reduction in the amount of immunizing agent, with the patch vaccine using a lower dose to generate an immune response similar to that of a vaccine administered with a needle and syringe.

In the view of Joseph M. DeSimone, lead author of the study, and professor of translational medicine and chemical engineering at Stanford University and professor emeritus at UNC-Chapel Hill, the new technology will lay a foundation for even faster global vaccine development which are applied without pain and without generating anxiety.

This innovation opens the way for a new generation of less invasive immunizers that can be self-administered, reducing the suffering of those who are afraid of needles.

Ease of logistics and application

The Covid-19 pandemic showed the importance of timely vaccination. However, he highlighted the logistical obstacles linked to the worldwide distribution of doses. Starting with the need for a cold chain (refrigerators and freezers to store the immunobiological). In addition, health professionals still need to manipulate the vials, passing the liquids into syringes and then injecting them into people’s arms. And, to receive a vaccine, you still have to travel to the point of application, most of the time.

Patch vaccines can dramatically lower these barriers. The immunizing coated microneedles that dissolve in the skin can be shipped anywhere in the world without the need for specialist handling and can be applied by anyone. Scientists also point out that the patch’s ease of use can increase vaccination rates.

The patches also reduce the amount of infectious waste discarded after applying vaccines with syringes and needles.

Although microneedle adhesives have been studied for decades, this new work overcomes some previous challenges. 3D printing makes it possible for microneedles to be better customized — but adaptation is still difficult — to develop various patch vaccines for flu, measles, hepatitis and even Covid-19.

Shaomin Tian, ​​a researcher at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, said adapting microneedles to different types of vaccines remains a challenge, and manufacturing difficulties also impede the technology’s spread. The formatting of microneedles is also not very versatile, as they are made in molds, and the disadvantages include less sharpness of the needle during series production, which can impact quality control.

There is already a team of microbiologists and chemical engineers formulating RNA vaccines — the same technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines against Covid-19 — into microneedle adhesives for future testing.

The researchers were able to print microneedles in 3D with complex geometries, impossible to be done with other manufacturing techniques, apart from 3D printing. These unique geometries made it possible to formulate solid state vaccines, as opposed to common use, liquid ones. This new type of immunizer can be formulated and stored dry, eliminating the need for vaccine reconstitution and potentially reducing or eliminating the cold supply chain.

3D prints for the benefit of medicine

It is not the first time that scientists have used 3D printing to benefit the health of the population. For years, teams have sought to use the printer to create items that are necessary for our survival, including organs.

In 2019, scientists at Tel Aviv University in Israel produced a mini human heart using 3D printing. They used human tissue to create the organ, which was made up of blood vessels and cavities.

In the same year, scientists at the University of São Paulo (USP) used human cells to print mini-livers. The miniature organ was able to perform the same liver functions as a human liver.

The goal is that, in the not-too-distant future, it will be possible to print organs to be used in transplants and thus clear the lines of those waiting for an organ to stay alive.

Prostheses — such as arms and legs — manufactured via 3D printing are already a reality in several countries. They are cheaper and easier to be produced when compared to traditional ones, in addition to being more resistant and durable as well.