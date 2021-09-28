Scientists discover genetic origin of the Etruscan people, who ‘disappeared’ with the Romans

Scientists found evidence that the Etruscans, who lived on the Italian peninsula, were not of Asian origin, and rejected the version that they came from the eastern Mediterranean.

The Etruscan people are genetically very close to the Italian people, concluded paleogeneticists who analyzed the DNA of 82 individuals from Etruria and southern Italy who lived between 800 BC and 1,000 AD, scientists said in a statement from the University of Florence, Italy.

The Etruscans were a civilization that inhabited the central peninsula of the Apennines, present-day Italy, in the first millennium BC. The earliest known inscriptions on Etruscan, which was an isolated non-European language, date back to the 8th century BC. The Etruscan cities, despite being united by a common language and religious ideas, never formed a unified state.

The origin of the Etruscans has always been controversial. Some researchers believe that the Etruscans formed through waves of migration from the Eastern Mediterranean, Central Europe and the region north of the Black Sea, which was suggested by Herodotus, a Greek geographer and historian.

According to the historian Dionysius of Halicarnassus, the Etruscans were of indigenous origin. In this case, archaeologists associate them with the oldest culture of the late Bronze Age and early Iron Age in northern and central Italy.

The version of the autochthonous origin of the Etruscans was always subject to considerable doubt. Scientists associate the appearance of Asian elements with “a large-scale genetic change, resulting from mixing with eastern Mediterranean populations, which likely included slaves and soldiers relocated through the Roman Empire.”

The Etruscans “share a genetic past with the Latins who inhabit the areas around Rome, with a large proportion of their genetic profiles coming from steppe-related ancestry that arrived in the region during the Bronze Age,” says a statement from the University of Florence , Italy.

The missing language of the Etruscans remains a mystery, as it is not of Indo-European origin. It was the natives of the Eurasian steppes who brought it and helped it to spread and develop in European territories.

“This aspect remains intriguing and requires further archaeological, historical and linguistic research. It also points to a more complex process of formation of the Italian population”, say the researchers of the study published in the journal Science Advances.

Although they ruled the sea for some time, the Etruscans preferred to settle in the hills near the rivers. Nothing survives of its settlements, built of wood, but stone walls and numerous burials remain.

Many customs, including gladiator fights and chariot racing, are believed to have Etruscan roots, although their cultures and those of the Romans are known to be different. The Etruscans completely lost their dominant position with the expansion of Roman influence, despite their descendants being the first governors of Rome.