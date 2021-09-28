Second worst Atlantic hurricane of the year brings incredible images

Almost a month after the devastating hurricane Ida, which hit the Louisiana coast as a storm category 4 and then caused dozens of deaths per floods in the North East of the United States like a post-tropical storm, the North Atlantic again experienced a category 4 hurricane over the weekend.

Unlike Ida, Hurricane Sam is offshore and poses no threat to the continental United States. Upon reaching Category 4, Sam became a very symmetrical storm and provided incredible satellite imagery.

Sam had sustained wind over the weekend of 233 km/h, making it the second most intense hurricane of the North Atlantic season, just behind Ida which recorded maximum sustained wind of 241 km/h. Hurricane Sam began to weaken on Sunday night as it went through an eyewall recycling cycle (eyewall replacement cycle) and finding drier air.

WORLD | Eye of the intense hurricane #Sam in the North Atlantic late this afternoon. Satellite image via @weatherdak. pic.twitter.com/K17jBkDLTZ — MetSul.com (@metsul) September 27, 2021

This Monday morning, Sam was downgraded to a category 3 hurricane by the US National Hurricane Center, but remains a major hurricane, although it has undergone some structural changes. It is forecast to pass harmlessly north of the Leeward Islands in the middle of this week, but could affect Bermuda next weekend. Residents of Canada’s Atlantic coast are also on the lookout for possible impacts early next week. Power fluctuations are expected to follow for the next few days, but Sam is expected to remain like an intense hurricane until at least Thursday night.

NOAA performed some reconnaissance flights inside the hurricane to collect weather data in Sam’s eye like wind and atmospheric pressure. In the weekend’s reconnaissance missions, US Air Force pilots and onboard meteorologists ended up recording incredible images of the storm’s structure.

Sam’s burst of intensity over the weekend was aided by his small size, an aspect that allows hurricanes to intensify and fade quickly.

By Sunday morning, Sam’s hurricane-strength winds extended only 40 to 50 miles from its center, and tropical storm-strength winds were confined to a radius of 150 kilometers. Its rate of intensification was the highest ever recorded further east in the Atlantic.

Although most major hurricanes experience rapid intensification at some point in their life cycles, the frequency of this strengthening has increased, and studies have linked the increase to man-made climate change. Six of the seven hurricanes this year in the Atlantic underwent a rapid process of intensification, which is defined as a wind increase of 56 km/h in 24 hours.

Subscribe to our free newsletter for news and alerts

Only Storm Henri was left off the list. Rapidly intensifying in 2021, Hurricanes Sam on September 25, Nicholas on September 14, Larry on September 4, Ida on August 29, Grace on August 21, and Elsa on July 2 underwent rapid escalation in 2021.