See how Suzane von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers are doing today

On October 31, 2002, Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen were murdered while they slept in their mansion in the south of São Paulo in a crime planned by their own daughter, Suzane, with the help of her boyfriend, Daniel Cravinhos, and his brother, Cristian.

Credit: ReproductionCristian Cravinhos, Daniel Cravinhos and Suzane von Richthofen

Even after nearly 20 years have passed, this remains one of the crimes with the greatest repercussion in the country and, last Friday, the 24th, the films “The Girl Who Killed His Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents” arrived on Amazon Prime Video, each with a different point of view on the crime based on the versions given by those involved.

While one follows Suzane von Richthofen’s account showing her as a naive girl who was influenced by her self-serving and possessive boyfriend, the other portrays the story told by Daniel, who was allegedly convinced to commit the crime by the manipulative and unhappy girlfriend who was allegedly abused. by the father.

Carla Diaz played Suzane von Richthofen and Leonardo Bittencourt played Daniel Cravinhos.

remember the case

In 1999, Daniel met Suzane because he was a model airplane instructor for Andreas, her younger brother, at Ibirapuera Park. A short time later they started dating.

Credit: ReproductionSuzane, Andreas, Marísia and Manfred

At first, the engineer Manfred and the psychiatrist Marísia thought it was something passing and they didn’t mind, but it didn’t take long for them to start getting very dissatisfied with the relationship and even forbade the couple to stay together.

Credit: ReproductionDaniel and Suzane

With Suzane’s parents’ lack of support for her relationship with Daniel, in addition to their interest in keeping the couple’s money, she, Daniel and Cristian (Daniel’s brother) created a plan to simulate a robbery and murder the couple Richthofen.

On October 31, 2002, Daniel and Cristian entered the von Richthofen family’s home with Suzane’s help and beat the girl’s parents with iron sticks made by Daniel himself. Marísia survived the first attack, but was smothered with a wet towel.

The house had no signs of burglary and the alarm and the internal television system were turned off, which led the police to investigate the possibility that the crime had been committed by people close to the victims.

Andreas and Suzane at their parents’ funeral

The first clue that led to the three defendants was obtained from Cristian. The boy, who worked as a mechanic, bought a 1,100-cc Suzuki motorcycle approximately ten hours after the crime. The purchase would have been made by an “orange”, known as Jorge.

Police were suspicious of the transaction because they discovered that Jorge had paid for the motorcycle in cash, using 36 $100 bills, an amount that would have been taken from the couple’s residence on the night of the crime.

In addition, Cristian also contradicted himself when giving testimony: he said that on the night of the deaths he was accompanied by his girlfriend, but the girl denied this version to the police.

When arrested, the boy ended up confessing everything and led to the arrests of Daniel and Suzane, who also ended up admitting participation in the crime.

The trial took place in 2006 and sentenced Suzane von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos to 39 years and 6 months in prison. Cristian Cravinhos was sentenced to 38 years and 6 months in prison.

As for the release of the films, both Suzane and Daniel tried to file an appeal to prevent the premiere, but the request was denied by the courts.

With that, the three involved in the murders returned to the center of attention and an inevitable question returned to haunt: how is the life of Suzane, Daniel and Cristian these days?

Suzane Louise von Richthofen

Currently 37 years old, Suzane is serving a sentence at the Santa Maria Eufrásia Pelletier de Tremembé Women’s Penitentiary, where she has been since 2006, when she was tried and convicted of triple-described murder together with the Cravinhos brothers. She was sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison.

In 2015 she won the right to serve a sentence in a semi-open regime. She works inside the penitentiary during the day and is entitled to six temporary outings per year: Mother’s Day, Easter, Father’s Day, Children’s Day, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The so-called “saidinhas” have always been news in the press, generating much criticism from the population.

Credit: ReproductionSuzane on Christmas break in 2018

On September 13, 2021, Judge José Damião Pinheiro Machado Cogan, of the 5th Criminal Law Chamber, granted Suzane the right to attend the Faculty of Pharmacy at Universidade Anhanguera, in Taubaté, after she obtained a grade in the Enem (Exame National High School) sufficient to enter higher education. With this, she was released to attend classes and can be out from 5:00 pm to 11:55 pm.

In 2018, a psychological test that would give her the go-ahead to serve her sentence in an open regime described her as “as an egocentric, empty, simplistic and childish person; that shows no indications of guilt or concerns”

The Rorschach test is able to capture deep elements and personality traits and serves to identify, for example, whether the detainee is able to return to living in society. The examination was a request from the Public Ministry (MP), which, based on the result, gave an opinion against Suzane’s release.

Recently, on September 17, the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) denied another request for progression to the open regime made by Suzane’s defense.

Even in jail, his love life went on normally. In 2014, she married inmate Sandra Regina, sentenced to 27 years in prison for the kidnapping of a businesswoman in São Paulo. Before that, Sandra lived with Elize Matsunaga, arrested for the death and dismemberment of her husband Marcos Kitano Matsunaga, in June 2012.

Credit: ReproductionSuzane and Sandra

The romance came to an end in 2016 in a litigious way with the dispute of three industrial sewing machines from the Sansei brand that were presented by the presenter Gugu Liberato after an interview between the two on his program on TV Record.

Shortly thereafter, still in 2016, Suzane dated Rogério Olberg, the brother of a female inmate, with whom she stayed until 2020.

Daniel Cravinhos

Like Suzane, Daniel Cravinhos was sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison and, in 2013, he won the right to serve his sentence in a semi-open regime.

In 2018, after 16 years in prison, Daniel was authorized by the courts to serve the remainder of his sentence in an open regime. In prison, Daniel worked as an assistant general from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, and for that reason he managed to deduct two years of his sentence.

Daniel’s love life also walked. In 2014 he married biomedical Alyne Bento, whom he met in prison when she was visiting a brother arrested for involvement in a robbery.

Credit: ReproductionDaniel and Alyne

According to Veja, Alyne lost two jobs in clinical analysis laboratories when they discovered that she is married to one of the convicts of one of the most famous crimes in Brazil.

To try to live without attracting attention, in 2018, Daniel decided to incorporate his wife’s surname and remove the surname that makes her recognized wherever she goes. Now he is called Daniel Bento de Paula e Silva and he owns a micro-business of wood artifacts.

In the open regime, he has to go to the criminal execution court every three months to talk about his activities, he cannot change districts without authorization or residence without notice.

His social life also has strict rules: he must stay at home between 8 pm and 6 am and cannot go to bars, gambling houses and other places considered incompatible with the benefit.

Daniel is currently 40 years old.

christian cloves

Cristian Cravinhos was sentenced to 38 years and six months in prison for participating in the murder of the Richthofen couple. In 2017, he was allowed to serve an open sentence, but returned to prison in 2018 after getting involved in a fight in a bar in Sorocaba.

Credit: Reproductionchristian

At the time, when he was searched by the police, he found ammunition for restricted use and, in order not to be arrested and lose his right to an open regime, he offered money to the police. Ultimately, he was acquitted of the charge of illegal possession of ammunition, but the conviction for attempted bribery was upheld, and his sentence was increased by almost 5 years.

In 2020, Cristian’s son, who was 3 years old at the time of the crime, asked for his paternity to be annulled, giving up pension or inheritance. According to the process, the young man said he suffers from embarrassment every time he presents a document with his father’s name.

In addition to the embarrassment, the student mentioned in the process the fact that he had never had emotional and material support from his father and also reported that, even before the crime, he had little contact with Cristian. In 2009, the boy had already managed to remove the Cravinhos surname by court decision.

Currently Cristian is 45 years old. At the time of the crime he was 26.