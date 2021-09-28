see what the math says after the loss to Athletico-PR

Grêmio became the fifth team most threatened with relegation after the weekend’s round. According to calculations by mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul has a 34.2% chance of competing in Serie B next season.

Immortal had more than a 50% probability of relegation. Chapecoense, who lost again, has one foot and four toes in the second division of 2022. With 10 points, they need at least 30 more of the 48 they will play, that would be 10 wins in 16 games.

What is the chance of Grêmio being relegated?

Of course, it’s still early for the championship to have positions drawn up. Grêmio, for example, can even reach a spot for the Libertadores 2022. On the other hand, it needs to get out of the Z4 right away and improve its performance on the field.

Felipão’s team will have 18 more matches to go, with the aim of adding at least 20 points and escaping the fall. Theoretically, teams with 42 points or more will escape Serie B. See who has more chance of falling:

Chapecoense: 99.27% Sport: 87.4% Bahia: 45.9% Santos: 41.9% Guild: 34.2% America-MG: 32.2% Youth: 20.1%

Only Atlético-MG passed 42 points – they have 46, all the other teams haven’t even reached 40 and theoretically they could still fall. Finally, mathematically, all other unnamed teams have less than a 20% drop chance.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA