Sequence of injuries and physical problems increase questions about Crespo’s commission

The drop in income of São Paulo since the conquest of Paulista championship causes questions behind the scenes at Morumbi, especially directed to the technical committee of Hernán Crespo.

The main target of dissatisfaction of the board is the physical trainer Alejandro Kohan, right-hand man of the Argentine coach and one of the pillars of the commission, who arrived at the club in February, with a contract valid until the end of 2022.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The information was initially published by journalist Jorge Nicola, on his blog on the Yahoo! portal, and confirmed by ESPN. There is, however, no concrete move to dismiss the technical committee at this time.

The questions about Alejandro Kohan are bigger because of the team’s physical problems, currently closer to the relegation zone than to the fight for the top positions in the Brazilian championship.

Since he was champion of São Paulo, the main squad of São Paulo had more than 30 muscle injuries in the season, which hindered the planning and took away several players considered as starting points in important matches.

The physical incapacity becomes clearer during the games, in which São Paulo shows difficulty to maintain the same rhythm for 90 minutes. Also noteworthy is the drop in the aggressive level of marking, which was a hallmark of Crespo’s work in Paulistão.

Another point of dissatisfaction of the leaders, according to Nicola, is with the work of Gustavo Nepote, goalkeeper coach. Here, the analyzed point is the bad phase of Tiago Volpi, who made decisive failures in the eliminations of Brazil’s Cup and of the Libertadores Conmebol.

In addition to Kohan and Nepote, the São Paulo technical committee also includes assistant Juan Branda, physical trainer Gustavo Sato and analyst Tobías Kohan, all Argentines and hired by Crespo.

The São Paulo board is waiting for the team to improve its performance, which only has one competition to compete until the end of the year. The focus is to win a place in the Libertadores 2022, so that the club’s financial situation does not become even more serious.