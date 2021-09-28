Serie Club A irregular player scale and could lose up to 12 points | Sport



Posted 28/09/2021 10:30 | Updated 09/28/2021 10:37 AM

Rio – Sport Recife is not experiencing one of its best moments in history. In penultimate place in the Brazilian Nationals and at risk of relegation to Serie B, the Pernambuco club can still suffer a heavy punishment and lose points due to an irregular squad. The information is from the portal “globoesporte.com”.

Defender Pedro Henrique took the field in four matches for the Pernambuco club in Serie A. However, the defender had already played seven matches for Internacional. With this, the athlete could not defend any more team from the Primera. The situation can be assessed by the STJD.

“We became aware of this information. As soon as we called our specialist lawyers in Rio de Janeiro to know, because there is a conflict of rules in the general and specific regulations. There is a very large discussion regarding the penalty. There is jurisprudence on the issue of points, but also about a fine,” said club president Leonardo Lopes.

Pedro Henrique took the field in five games for Internacional, however, was booked in another two, when he was on the bench. Even without acting, the warning characterizes two other effective participations by the defender. Something that is explained in Article 43 of the General Regulations for Competitions.

If found guilty by the STJD, Sport would lose 12 points, considering the four matches played by Pedro Henrique for the Pernambuco club, against São Paulo, Chapecoense, Athletico and Fortaleza