Series in the Week: Grey’s Anatomy premieres season 18; see agenda!

This week, ABC returns with two medical series to its schedule. Besides The Good Doctor, which premieres its 5th season on September 27th, Grey’s Anatomy begins its 18th season, which is rumored to be its last, on September 30th.

The public’s expectation is to know what will happen from now on with Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and also Link (Chris Carmack) during the next episodes. The launch of the new season will be marked by a crossover with the spin-off Station 19, which will arrive with its 5th season on the same day.

So, check out the complete schedule with all the Series in the Week!

Monday (9/27)

The Good Doctor — premiere of season 5 on ABC

9-1-1 — unpublished episode (5×2)

The Big Leap — unpublished episode (1×2)

Ordinary Joe — unpublished episode (1×2)

NCIS — unpublished episode (19×2)

NCIS: Hawaii — unpublished episode (1×2)

The Neighborhood — unpublished episode (4×2)

Bob Hearts Abishola — unpublished episode (3×2)

Y: The Last Man — unpublished episode on Star+ (1×5)

The L Word: Generation Q — unpublished episode (2×8)

Roswell, New Mexico — unpublished episode (3×10)

Tuesday (9/28)

La Brea — Season 1 premiere on NBC

New Amsterdam — unpublished episode (4×2)

the resident — unpublished episode (4×2)

Our Kind of People — unpublished episode (1×2)

FBI — unpublished episode (4×2)

FBI: Most Wanted — unpublished episode (3×2)

FBI: International — unpublished episode (1×2)

American Crime Story — unpublished episode (3×4)

Queen Sugar — unpublished episode (6×4)

Only Murders in the Building — unpublished episode on Hulu and Star+ (1×7)

stargirl — unpublished episode (2×8)

supergirl — unpublished episode (6×13)

Wednesday (09/29)

Chicago Fire — unpublished episode (10×2)

Chicago PD — unpublished episode (9×2)

Chicago Med — unpublished episode (7×2)

American Horror Story — unpublished episode (10×7)

What If…? — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×8)

The Goldbergs — unpublished episode (9×2)

The Conners — unpublished episode (4×2)

The Million Little Things — unpublished episode (4×2)

Home Economics — unpublished episode (2×2)

The Wonder Years — unpublished episode (1×2)

Doogie Kamealoha MD — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×4)

Turner & Hooch — unpublished episode on Disney+ (1×11)

in the dark — unpublished episode (3×12)

archer — unpublished episode (12×7)

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens — unpublished episode (2×8)

Playing with Fire: Latin America — new episodes on Netflix (1×7 and 1×8), season finale

The Chestnut Man — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Thursday (09/30)

Grey’s Anatomy — premiere of season 18 on ABC

Station 19 — premiere of season 5 on ABC

big sky — premiere of season 2 on ABC

10-Year-Old Tom — premiere of season 1 on HBO Max

baki hanma — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — unpublished episode (23×3)

Law & Order: Organized Crime — unpublished episode (2×2)

Doom Patrol — unpublished episode on HBO Max (3×2)

Creepshow — unpublished episode in Shudder (3×2)

The Game of Keys — unreleased episodes on Amazon Prime Video (2×7 and 2×8), season finale

The Lost Symbol — unpublished episode in Peacock (1×3)

riverdale — unpublished episode (5×18)

Star Trek: Lower Decks — unpublished episode on Paramount+ (2×8)

Under pressure — unpublished episode on Globoplay (4×8)

The Outpost — unpublished episode (4×12)

Friday (10/01)

SWAT — Season 5 premiere on CBS

Magnum PI — Season 4 premiere on CBS

blue bloods — season 12 premiere on CBS

Maid — premiere of the miniseries on Netflix

Spells and Meows — Season 1 premiere on Netflix

disjoined — Premiere of Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video

Foundation — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (1×3)

The Morning Show — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×3)

See — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×6)

Truth Be Told — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×7)

Mr. Corman — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (1×10), season finale

ted lasso — unreleased episode on Apple TV+ (2×11)

Sunday (10/03)

The Walking Dead — unpublished episode (11×7)

Scenes from a Wedding — unpublished episode (1×4)

heels — unpublished episode (1×7)

the Simpsons — unpublished episode (33×2)

family guy — unpublished episode (20×2)

Bob’s Burgers — unpublished episode (12×2)

The Great North — unpublished episode (2×2)

The Rookie — unpublished episode (4×2)

The American Guest — unpublished episode on HBO Max (1×2)

nuclear family — unpublished episode (1×2)

evil — unpublished episode on Paramount+ (2×12)

Chesapeake Shores — unpublished episode (5×8)

animal kingdom — unpublished episode (5×13)

