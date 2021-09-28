Shaman tries to boil bear urine to drink and causes forest fire

A woman who calls herself a “shaman” was arrested for starting a forest fire in the state of California, USA, after lighting a fire in which bear urine would boil to drink. The fire has already reached more than 34 square kilometers of soil and destroyed 41 houses and 90 smaller structures.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), Alexandra Souverneva, 30, was walking where the fire started when she came across a puddle of bear urine and tried to light a fire to boil the liquid. . She claims to have been unsuccessful, to have drunk the liquid as she found it, and to have continued on her walk.

Workers working in the area later saw her at a quarry in the Shasta County area, near the source of the fire, and informed authorities. She ended up having to be rescued by firefighters after becoming dehydrated and surrounded by fire.

Police said a lighter was found in the woman’s pocket. She was booked at the local jail. If convicted, she faces up to nine years in prison.

Several wildfires, fueled by high temperatures and extreme drought, are ravaging several areas of California. Dixie Fire, for example, is the biggest forest fire in the state and has already burned 130,000 hectares. Another focus, River Fire charred 2,400 acres in Nevada and Placer counties, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. According to the US government, there are about 22 active fires in California.