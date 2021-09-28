Simone Biles: “Should have given up long before Tokyo” | artistic gymnastics

Simone Biles believes she should have given up on the Tokyo Olympics well before the event. Owner of seven Olympic medals, four of them gold, the American gymnast was considered the big star of the Games. In Japan, however, he dropped out of five of his six Olympic finals. In an interview with “New York” magazine, she says that the mental strain due to the investigation of the abuses committed by former American national team doctor Larry Nassar was very great.

– If you look at everything I’ve been through in the last seven years, I should never have been part of another Olympic team. I should have given up long before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years. It was a lot. But I wasn’t going to let him take something from me that I’ve worked for since I was six years old. I wouldn’t let him take all that joy from me. So, I pushed the past back as much as my mind and body left,” he stated.

1 of 2 Simone Biles testifies to the US Senate — Photo: Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images Simone Biles testifies to the US Senate — Photo: Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty Images

At the Games, Simone Biles claimed to suffer from “twisties”, a mental block that causes gymnasts to lose their bearings in the air. The gymnast has been in therapy even before the Games, but her anxiety attacks started as soon as she stepped into Tokyo. A lot, too, because of the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus.

– Because of that, I got more and more nervous. I didn’t feel as confident as I should have after training as much as I did. This is something I must work on for the next 20 years. No matter how hard I try to forget. It’s a work in progress.

Simone also claims that the race issue also has a big impact on her mental state.

– As a black woman, we have to be the best. Because, even when you break records or something like that, people try to belittle it, as if it were something normal – he said.

2 of 2 Simone Biles in the Olympics crossbar final — Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson Simone Biles in the end of the crossbar at the Olympics — Photo: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

On the 15th of this month, Simone Biles testified on a panel of the Judiciary Committee of the United States Senate about the errors of the FBI, the American investigating agency, in investigating the sexual abuses committed by Larry Nassar. One of hundreds of women molested by the former doctor of the American Gymnastics Federation (USA Gymnastics), the 24-year-old gymnast blamed the FBI and the entities that manage her sport in the country for Nassar’s crimes.

– USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I knew of their knowledge. We suffered and continue to suffer because no one in the FBI, USAG or USOPC did what was necessary to protect us. They failed us. I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that allowed and perpetuated his abuse. The organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete… have failed to do their job,” said Simone, who cried during her testimony.

The investigation began in 2015, and the various missteps included waiting five weeks to conduct a telephone interview with one of the victim athletes, according to the report, in addition to not interviewing other victims. The numerous errors, the report concluded, allowed the sexual abuse to continue for months.