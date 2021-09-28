Simony ties husband to pillar after he loses wedding ring

Simony showed how angry she is and tied her husband, Felipe Rodrigues, to the pillar at home as punishment for having lost his wedding ring. The singer was amused by the situation: “You’re going to sleep here today”, she said, in a joking tone.

“Your husband says he lost his ring from time to time? Because mine just asked for help to find his ring. Mine never leaves my finger in my life. Explain yourself! Alliance comes off the finger alone?” she began, in the first sequence of stories. “Sometimes we lose, she slips away,” Felipe replied with laughter.

Simony After accumulating BRL 86 thousand in late tuition Thiago Duran/AgNews Dudu Camargo and Simony Dudu asked Simony for a peckReproduction/Twitter simonyy SimonyReproduction/Instagram simony-and-ana-carolina-se-kiss This was Simony’s Instagram photo shared simony home Photo: Reproduction/Instagram 0

Not satisfied with the answer, the singer opened an Instagram poll to see if this was common with other women as well. Moments later, the boy appears with his arms and legs tied to a pillar at home and with his mouth covered.

“Here at home we work this way. He lost his ring and is going to sleep here today. You will be grounded because you lost your alliance, you will be stuck in the pillar of the room. And go to sleep here. That’s how it’s going to be until you find the ring. If you find it, go back to the warm room, cute. So girls, this is the teaching I give you, you lost your ring, this is the punishment.”, she advised. The singer’s son, Anthony, 7 years old, followed the moment and had fun with his mother.

Check out the scene: