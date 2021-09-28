Since Marcão took over, Flu is the team that scored the most points in the Brazilian Nationals

After the resignation of Roger Machado (when he was eliminated from Libertadores), the board of Fluminense returned to resorting to a homemade solution: Marcão. And, since then, Tricolor is the team that scored the most points in the Brazilian Championship.

In seven games under the coach’s command, there are four wins and three draws. Soon, fifteen points won. It’s true that some teams had fewer matches in the period. Even so, the tricolor team has the second best performance in the period, only behind Diego Aguirre’s Internacional (73.3% – three wins and two draws – against 71.4%).

The first four placed in Brasileirão, for example, have worse performances: Atlético-MG (60%), Palmeiras (40%), Fortaleza (27.8%) and Flamengo (53.3%). In addition to Flu and Inter, the teams that stand out in the period are Cuiabá and Corinthians, both with 60% of points earned.

When Marcão took over, Fluminense was in 15th place, with 17 points. Had 37.7% profit in 15 matches. Now, he is eighth, with 32, foreseeing a dispute in the G6.

See the retrospective of the Serie A teams since the arrival of Marcão at Fluminense:

Check out the top-10 of the coaches with the best performance in the Brazilian: