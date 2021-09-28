Singer’s father is the target of FBI investigation

Jamie Spears is the target of an investigation by the FBI, which seeks to determine whether he abused the power granted to him by his daughter’s legal guardianship, Britney Spears. The information is from the Deadline.

The investigation is a consequence of the documentary’s findings Controlling Britney Spears, which aired over the weekend, detailing the “surveillance network” through which Jamie reportedly monitored Britney’s every move and word, including in private spaces like the singer’s home.

This morning (26), given the content of the documentary, Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, reinforced its petition to remove Jamie immediately from the command of the judicial guardianship. In the document, he characterized the singer’s father’s behavior as “a terrifying and excessive invasion of her adult daughter’s privacy“.

Rosengart’s petition acknowledges that the documentary does not present definitive proof of the allegations, but argues that “regardless of where these accusations go, what is impossible to deny is how alarming they are to Ms. Spears, and how much they magnify the urgency of removing Mr. Spears [da tutela] immediately“.

The FBI investigation, according to Deadline, is in its early stages. The government agency did not comment on the case, as is customary with ongoing investigations.

The judicial protection in question was established in 2008, after Britney’s admission to a rehabilitation clinic due to the psychological problems faced by the singer.

Recently, after a long legal battle, Jamie Spears agreed to resign as guardianship, although only after a “transition period”. In response, Britney has already had her lawyer ask that the guardianship be completely revoked by the end of the year.

