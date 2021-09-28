Six months after being declared brain dead, the young man surprises and utters the first words: ‘Mom, I love you’

RIO — Six months after being declared brain dead by the doctors, a young man who surprised everyone by regaining consciousness finally uttered his first words: “Mom, I love you; you’re the best.” According to his sister, the mother immediately began to cry when she heard her son’s voice again, in an impressive recovery, seen as a “miracle” by the family.

Read more:How the stress arising from physical exercise can be beneficial to the body

According to the news portal “Stoke Sentinel”, Lewis Roberts, aged 19, has been admitted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in the UK since March 13, when he suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a van. in the city of Leek. Four days later, tests indicated brain death, and doctors began to prepare the procedures for organ donation, as agreed with the patient’s family, who was kept connected to the machines for another day. However, just hours before the surgery, on March 18, Lewis returned to breathing on his own, as shown in a video published by his sister, Jade Roberts, that same day.

Since then, he has been cared for at the same health unit, where he turned 19 on July 11th. The great advance in his recovery took place on the 18th, when he managed to utter his first words, generating enormous commotion among his loved ones.

New generation:Born during the pandemic, ‘coronial’ babies demand more attention

“We want to scream for everyone to hear. It’s the best feeling ever,” said his sister, Jade Roberts. “Lewis has just spoken his first words to my mother. After six months and three weeks of saying nothing, Lewis said not just a word but a whole sentence. He said, ‘Mom, I love you; you’re the best.’ , as clearly as day. As you can imagine, Mom is crying a lot,” added Jade.

Understand:‘Reinforcement of the vaccine with 1/2 dose can save the world’, says a doctor from Rio de Janeiro who brought the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine tests to Brazil

The sister said Lewis is making good progress and is already able to perform commands such as shaking his hand and releasing it when prompted. Therefore, she said that the whole family is very proud.

Jade lamented, however, that shortly after Lewis spoke again, a patient in the same area tested positive for Covid-19. Therefore, visits to the unit were interrupted for two weeks.

Water:How much do you really need? The myth of drinking 2 liters a day falls

“It’s a huge concern for all of us right now and torture not being able to be with Lewis for what will seem like a lifetime to us,” said Jade. “I feel sorry for poor Lewis having to be alone without visitors, it’s just heartbreaking. There have been so many ups and downs, but there are only six more days left (to the end of the isolation of the area where he is hospitalized). Lewis does not understand, as unfortunately they have not yet been able to give him the doses (of the Covid-19 vaccine) and he is very vulnerable.”

Know the risks:Top model Linda Evangelista says she is disfigured after cryolipolysis, a fat-burning procedure

To help with the health expenses, Lewis’ family assembled a cow that, so far, has raised an amount equivalent to R$ 37,000.

“Thank you so much everyone for all your love, support and support,” thanked Jade.