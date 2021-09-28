Skeleton discovered in Italy indicates one of the cruelest tortures in history

A skeleton discovered near the Cathedral of Milan (Italy) is a rare example of one of the most horrible execution methods in history. The young man’s remains show that he was shattered to death on a wheel of torture, which was used to punish criminals in the Middle Ages. Death by torture is believed to have been common in medieval Italy and skilled executioners used many different methods and devices to inflict agonizing pain.

In an article published in the journal “Journal of Archaeological Science”, scientists from the Università degli Studi di Milano state that the discovery may represent one of the most horrific cases of torture ever encountered..

Archaeologists think the victim was a male between the ages of 17 and 20. He would have crooked teeth and facial disfigurements that could have led to him being tortured for looking different.. Also, he was about 11 centimeters shorter than the average height for your age. Scientists argue that, in a materialistic society, this person may have generated mass hysteria and may have been blamed for the troubles by an angry mob.

In the wheel of torture (also called the Santa Catarina wheel or just the wheel), people were stuck to a wooden wheel (like a cart wheel), which rotated to break bones. The number of times the wheel turned was often decided by a court, usually influenced by the Church, and sometimes the victim fell on sharp objects. The victim had his broken limbs stuffed into the spokes of the wheels so the torture could continue. Torturers also used maces and hammers to inflict more suffering on the condemned. Some wheels were also spun on fire.

Torture wheel, medieval instrument Photo: Reproduction

The torturers used blades, whips and other weapons on the helpless person before displaying his body in a public square so that others would be warned not to commit similar crimes.

The agony could take days. “Luckiest” victims could end up breaking the wheel of torture. The tortured saw this as a clear message from God indicating “absolution”.

Radiochemical tests suggest that the young man lived between the years 1290 and 1430. Initially, it was thought that he had died in battle, but the wounds to the skeleton were so horrific and unlike the other skeletons around him that it was clear that something far more sinister had happened.

Skeleton of a victim of the torture wheel found in Milan Photo: Reproduction/Journal of Archaeological Science and Università degli Studi di Milano

The long bones in the arms and legs were precisely splintered. In addition, the tortured had a knife wound in the back and there is evidence to suggest a failed decapitation attempt occurred before the final punishment on the wheel.. Buckles (which would be used to secure the body to the torture mechanism) found on the side of the skeleton are the main link to the wheel theory. Until today there are very rare examples of victims of torture wheels.