Skyscraper that pissed off NY’s super rich has luxurious interior; Look

The millionaire residents of 432 Park Avenue, a skyscraper located in the so-called Billionaire Row (Billionaires Avenue), in Manhattan (New York), decided to sue the real estate developers responsible for the venture. They paid a fortune for the apartments, some measuring 195.1 square meters and offering panoramic views of the Hudson River and Central Park, as well as many luxuries.

The case would have ended up in court motivated by a sequence of unresolved problems in the residential – according to the piece, the list of problems would reach 1.5 thousand occurrences. Complaints range from faulty elevators, flooding, power outages and excessive noise. But billionaires claim that their immense square meters hold far more “challenges” than these.

432 Park Avenue caused controversy for its infrastructure problems Image: Getty Images

Inside the apartments, the setting is luxurious: spacious bedrooms, bathrooms with a view, huge living rooms and kitchens, highlighted by windows that provide a privileged view of Manhattan Island.

Unit owners in the luxury building include singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and Saudi magnate Fawaz Alhokair.

See below a video showing the interior of the building’s roof, valued at US$ 169 million (almost R$ 903 million).