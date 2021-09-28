Snake Kai | Netflix Confirms Season 4 Release Date in Teaser; Look

Snake Kai, one of the most loved series by Netflix subscribers, had news about its fourth season revealed during TUDUM, an event held by the streaming service on Saturday (25). In the teaser, we not only checked what we’re going to follow in the new episodes, but we also received as a gift the premiere date for the season 4 release. Snake Kai: December 31th.

The new teaser shows that enemies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are now united to end threats from Cobra Kai, who was dominated by John Kreese (Martin Kove). The most tyrannical sensei of all, however, is not alone and has called in Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the dojo’s original owner and longtime friend, to help him on this quest.

Snake Kai is a series derived from the movie saga Karate Kid, from the 1980s, bringing the main characters back and ensuring the perfect blend of nostalgia and martial art. In the first three seasons, we’ve seen enemies Johnny and Daniel face off like the old days, but now they need to band together against a common and dangerous tussle.

The new episodes of Snake Kai debut on December 31st on Netflix, and the fifth season is already confirmed.