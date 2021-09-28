Solar energy can fit in your pocket

Photo: cost to install solar energy (iStock)

by Cinthia Leone (Climateinfo)

Brazil has a lot of sunlight at its disposal, but for a long time generating energy from solar radiation seemed futuristic and very expensive. The most severe water crisis in history is drying up the reservoirs of the main hydroelectric plants in most of the country, driving electricity to record prices – a 20% increase in the last 12 months. The crisis is also accelerating a clear trend: more and more businesses and even residential consumers are doing the math to see if solar panels are worth it.

In the last decade, the price of solar energy plummeted around the world, and many Brazilian companies began to see solar panels as a way to save on energy bills.

In 2018, the Rio De Janeiro Municipal Market (Cadeg), located in Benfica, installed 5,000 solar panels on its roof, consolidating what is still considered the largest solar energy project for public markets in the world. The expectation is that the plates will help the market to save up to R$ 4 million on the electricity bill. Last year, Mercadão de Madureira, also in Rio de Janeiro, installed 1500 slabs and is now second only to Cadeg in terms of the size of installations of this type.

Although solar energy is expanding rapidly in the country – it grew 68% in 2020, during the pandemic -, it still corresponds to only 2% of the national electricity matrix. One of the reasons is that the cost of installing distributed solar energy (that which goes directly on the roof of the house or company where it will be used) is still very high in Brazil compared to the average income of the population. And according to Portal Solar, this price has increased in recent months due to the instability of the dollar.

A small house, with few residents and low consumption (account of up to R$150) would spend an average of R$15,000 to have the solar panels. If there are more residents in the house and the consumption is high – for example, R$500 bills – the investment can reach R$30,000. The estimates are from Portal Solar and are consistent with information from other analysts in this market.

Although it is still not so cheap, for a part of the middle class and for small businesses and condominiums, the current prices are already starting to become competitive. And it’s not just the price of energy that is driving demand – generating your own electricity guarantees energy security in times of blackout risk.

Energy that comes from the sun: more sustainable and accessible

Models and indications

There are two basic models of solar energy:

photovoltaic when energy from solar radiation is stored in photovoltaic cells in solar panels and converted into electricity for domestic use – lighting, alarms and appliances in general

thermal used to heat bath water or power cooling systems.

Another difference is whether the solar system is isolated or connected to the grid. O isolated system (off-grid) Can it be used in remote locations (Caiçaras, indigenous communities, islands and wetlands far from roads), where the costs of connecting to an electricity grid may be too high. already the network connected system, as the name says, it can be installed in homes and places that already have electricity, to replace or supplement energy consumption.

Do the math

If you’re interested in producing your own electricity from sunlight, there are details that can make a big difference to your installation cost:

Project: a specialized company can say how many panels will be needed for your electrical need. So pay close attention to the planning stage.

Roof: height and access conditions to the roof make all the difference in installation cost. High places and/or difficult to reach places offer more risk to professionals and therefore require more safety measures and equipment. Masonry hoists and pitched roofs also demand more skill from installers. Metal roofs and concrete slabs are generally easy to install.

Property conditions: roofs with structural and infiltration problems will require a pre-installation refurbishment, impacting the total cost;

Distance to connection point: the closer the panel installations are to the light panel, the lesser the use of cables and conduits will be, lowering the cost of materials and the installation itself;

Adequacy: older properties may not have electrical installations that meet the guidelines of energy operators. The installation of solar panels requires this adjustment, and the cost of this must be included in the planning.

Portal Solar offers a calculator to estimate the cost of your photovoltaic installation.