Son and cavaquinho: Arana says how he has nerves before Galo x Palmeiras

Guilherme Arana did not hide it: he is very much looking forward to the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores between Atltico and Palmeiras, this Tuesday. The left-back repeated this a few times during this Monday’s press conference in Cidade do Galo, moments before the last training session before the return match. But guaranteed: be calm when the ball rolls at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. The 24-year-old explained how he manages to control his anxiety in the hours before the game. There are two strategies: spending time with their five-month-old son Guilherme and playing the cavaquinho. Everything to put the match against Palmeiras out of his mind, even for a moment.

“I’m really anxious. I was even talking to Cris (Cristiano Nunes, physical trainer), our trainer, that it’s normal, in a decision, for you to be thinking. My preparation is always smooth. I try to stay with my son. Now, I’m doing it ukulele class. So, that makes my head a little bit elsewhere,” he said.

“I’m very calm, taking care of myself, eating well. But even so, it’s unavoidable to think about the game. Like the fan, I’m very anxious. But you can be sure that, God willing, I’ll be very calm and play a good game. football,” added the player.

Highlight of the team, Arana will be the Atltico holder in the decision against Palmeiras. Last Tuesday, the teams were 0-0 at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, for the semifinal first leg. Therefore, whoever wins makes a very final advance. A new goalless draw takes the decision to penalties, while any other equality favors the São Paulo team.