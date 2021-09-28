Sonia Abrão criticizes Nego do Borel after expulsion

by

Sonia Abrão commented on Nego do Borel’s statements after the expulsion in “A Fazenda 13”. According to the presenter, the former participant, investigated for rape after sleeping with Dayane Mello when she was drunk, should focus on proving his innocence.

No use crying now. Be a man with an H and face the situation. Don’t use this story of ending your own life, because it won’t move anyone, nor mess with the sense of justice of those who are trying to punish the responsible. Let’s make sense. Think of your mother, who made an appeal for you like any mother would. She wants you alive and taking the consequences for what you did, if you did.
Sonia Abrão on the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, on RedeTV!

During the program “A Tarde é Sua”, Sonia Abrão also highlighted that the singer needs to “pay for his actions” according to what is found in the investigations.

You said with all the lyrics that you are not a rapist. So go to the fight. But saying that people don’t listen to you doesn’t change the situation, the complaint is another one and needs to be explained. Look for therapy and reflect on the life that led you to these recurring situations. Battle to prove your innocence.
Sonia Abram

The presenter also highlighted that Nego do Borel “left the program much smaller than when he started”. For her, the singer leaves with a damaged image at first, even if his innocence is proven in the future.

At the slightest sign of suspicion, everything has to be stopped. Whoever is involved in this situation needs to be removed so that investigations can begin and go deep. Often (the investigations) come to nothing because there are a lot of sexist people involved and they don’t give the necessary weight to the situation.
Sonia Abram

Recently, Sonia Abrão was also critical of Adriane Galisteu’s debut as the host of “A Fazenda”. The journalist said that her colleague “tumbled on the ball” in her first program.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 9

The Farm 21

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm: Gretchen couldn't take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality - Reproduction/RecotdTV

two / 9

The Farm: Gretchen couldn’t take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality show

Playback/RecotdTV

A Fazenda: Bárbara Koboldt asked to be released in the first season - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 9

The Farm: Barbara Koboldt asked to leave in the first season

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season - Reproduction/RecordTV

4 / 9

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke - Reproduction/RecordTV

5 / 9

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in Season 10 - Play/RecordTV

6 / 9

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in season 10

Playback/RecordTV

Thiago Servo couldn't stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined - Reproduction/RecordTV

7 / 9

Thiago Servo couldn’t stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined

Playback/RecordTV

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent - Play/RecordTV

8 / 9

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent

Playback/RecordTV

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 9

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent

Play/Playplus

After the expulsion of Nego do Borel. Who do you want to win ‘The Farm’?

2.95%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

12.60%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

14.02%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.81%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.40%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.61%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.43%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.29%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.42%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.41%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.11%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

19.71%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.60%

Reproduction/Instagram

1.76%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

21.75%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.79%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.08%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 9080 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.