Sonia Abrão criticizes Nego do Borel after expulsion

Sonia Abrão commented on Nego do Borel’s statements after the expulsion in “A Fazenda 13”. According to the presenter, the former participant, investigated for rape after sleeping with Dayane Mello when she was drunk, should focus on proving his innocence.

No use crying now. Be a man with an H and face the situation. Don’t use this story of ending your own life, because it won’t move anyone, nor mess with the sense of justice of those who are trying to punish the responsible. Let’s make sense. Think of your mother, who made an appeal for you like any mother would. She wants you alive and taking the consequences for what you did, if you did.

Sonia Abrão on the program ‘A Tarde é Sua’, on RedeTV!

During the program “A Tarde é Sua”, Sonia Abrão also highlighted that the singer needs to “pay for his actions” according to what is found in the investigations.

You said with all the lyrics that you are not a rapist. So go to the fight. But saying that people don’t listen to you doesn’t change the situation, the complaint is another one and needs to be explained. Look for therapy and reflect on the life that led you to these recurring situations. Battle to prove your innocence.

Sonia Abram

The presenter also highlighted that Nego do Borel “left the program much smaller than when he started”. For her, the singer leaves with a damaged image at first, even if his innocence is proven in the future.

At the slightest sign of suspicion, everything has to be stopped. Whoever is involved in this situation needs to be removed so that investigations can begin and go deep. Often (the investigations) come to nothing because there are a lot of sexist people involved and they don’t give the necessary weight to the situation.

Sonia Abram

Recently, Sonia Abrão was also critical of Adriane Galisteu’s debut as the host of “A Fazenda”. The journalist said that her colleague “tumbled on the ball” in her first program.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’

1 / 9 The Farm 21 Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation Play/PlayPlus two / 9 The Farm: Gretchen couldn’t take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality show Playback/RecotdTV 3 / 9 The Farm: Barbara Koboldt asked to leave in the first season Playback/RecordTV 4 / 9 A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season Playback/RecordTV 5 / 9 The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke Playback/RecordTV 6 / 9 The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in season 10 Playback/RecordTV 7 / 9 Thiago Servo couldn’t stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined Playback/RecordTV 8 / 9 Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent Playback/RecordTV 9 / 9 Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent Play/Playplus