Sonia Abrão detonates Nego do Borel’s declaration after ‘A Fazenda 13’: ‘Be a man’ | celebrities

Playback/TV Network Sonia Abrão detonates Nego do Borel’s declaration after ‘A Fazenda 13’: ‘Be a man’

Sonia Abrão criticized the pronouncement of singer Nego do Borel this Monday (27) after being expelled from “A Fazenda 13”.

During the program “A Tarde É Sua”, the presenter detonated the artist’s lines on Instagram. “It’s no use crying now. Be a man with H and face the situation. Don’t use this story of ending your own life, because it won’t move anyone, nor mess with the sense of justice of those who are trying to punish the responsible. Let’s make sense of it. . Think of your mother, who made an appeal for you like any mother would. She wants you alive and taking the consequences for what you did, if you really did,” he said.

Sonia also stressed that he should focus on proving his innocence, which he believes so much. “You said in all words that you are not a rapist. So go out and fight. But saying that people don’t listen to you doesn’t change the situation, the complaint is another one and needs to be explained. Look for therapy and reflect on the life that took you even these recurring situations. Battle to prove your innocence,” he declared.

The presenter also said: “At the slightest sign of suspicion, everything has to be stopped. Whoever is involved in this situation needs to be removed so that the investigations can start and be thorough. Often (the investigations) come to nothing because there are a lot of macho people involved. and they don’t give the necessary weight to the situation”.

understand the case

After the “Glow in the dark” party, with the participation of DJ Bruno Martini, which started on Friday (24th) night and started at dawn on Saturday (25th), Dayane Mello and Nego do Borel were lying in the same bed and the videos show sheet movement and some whispers. In other videos, it is possible to see the model with her behavior altered by the consumption of alcoholic beverages – and this served as the basis for the funkeiro to be accused on social networks.

Nego do Borel, who is already responsible for sexual violence against Duda Reis and Swellen Sauer, and Dayane Mello were interrupted and questioned by other pedestrians. Rico Melquiades and Bil Araújo were the first to notice the two of them together in bed, and when the second noticed the model’s condition, he pulled back the covers to assess their situation.

Then MC Gui appears and asks the model if she wants to stay in bed, but Dayane doesn’t seem able to answer. “Ô Day, are you alright? Are you sure you want to stay there? You want to go to your bed or stay there. […] Talk seriously, if she doesn’t answer, you leave, Nego”, says the funkeito. At this moment, Nego gets annoyed and counters: “do you want to stay here, brother?”

Solange Gomes also intervened. “Day, go to your bed. […] Nego, it’s going to be a problem”, warns the ex-Gugu bather. “She’s totally drunk.” Mileide Mihaile did the same as the pawn Bil and pulled the duvet. She follows and drags Dayane by her feet, trying to take her to the girl’s bed. that Nego do Borel is lying down.

Check out: