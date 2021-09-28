Sony has loads of features to add PS5 • Eurogamer.com

Sony’s Hideaki Ishino revealed that the list of features they want to add to the PlayStation 5 is huge and that there is still a lot they want to do with the console.

Through the PlayStation blog, Ishino commented that there are still many things planned to be implemented even before the console hits stores, without forgetting the feedback from players.

“There are interesting, exciting and fantastic ideas on the list,” says Ishino.

“At the same time, we launched PS5. Because of that, we’re getting a lot of feedback from the community through social media or the system’s telemetry, as well as from the media, family and friends. We have tons of feedback lists.”

“When I look at the list of things we have to do, it’s a lot. The community is also asking for a lot. I mean, Japanese-style, I’m working diligently on these lists and we’ll have more in the future.”

“I also want to thank the community. We’re not just preparing our favorite features. We work for the needs of consumers. We want to solve problems in a charming way. That’s our main passion. We’re here for PlayStation fans.”