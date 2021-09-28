South Korea’s President Suggests Banning Dog Meat | World

The president of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, suggested on Monday (27) that he could ban the consumption of dog meat in the country.

The tradition is becoming obsolete, but it still occurs in some parts of the peninsula, mainly among the elderly population.

The information was released by the spokesperson for the presidency, Park Kyung-mee, after reading a statement released after a meeting between Moon and South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum.

During the meeting, the leaders presented proposals for several measures studied to address the abandonment of domestic animals in the country.

This was the first time that Moon has clearly signaled its intention to ban the consumption of this animal’s meat in South Korea.

The practice is widely criticized by the international community and has had repercussions within the country with the increase in the number of pets and animal protection groups.

In addition, the issue has attracted the attention of voters and has had repercussions among presidential candidates for the 2022 election, when South Korea elects its next representatives.

Lee Jae-myung, the main opponent of Moon’s government, has already stated that he will open a referendum to decide on the ban on the consumption of dog meat in the country.

Another opponent of the president, Yoon Seok-youl, said that this decision “is a matter of personal decision”.

A survey commissioned by animal protection group Aware showed that 78% of South Koreans favor a ban on the dog and cat meat trade – 49% support a total ban on consumption.

Another study led by the company Realmeter pointed out that the country is still quite divided on the government’s power in this ban, even though 59% of respondents support legal restrictions on the consumption of dog meat.

