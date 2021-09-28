Southern city will have 300 mm of rain in one month. See forecast in producing regions

Next Thursday, 30, marks the big National Opening of Soybean Planting in the 2021/22 harvest, in Campos Novos, Santa Catarina. To find out how the weather will be in the region and in other producing areas, the Soja Brasil Project brings another climatological bulletin.

The good news is that the planting in the city of Santa Catarina will start off on the right foot, with rain. As of Tuesday, there will be water showers in the city, which should last for the entire week. On Thursday, the date of the event, for example, the minimum temperature must be 13°C and the maximum of 21°C.

In fact, it seems that the city could not choose a better time to start planting. In a month, between September 28 and October 28, 19 days of rain are expected in the region, with accumulation of up to 303 mm of rain. That is, moisture in the soil will not be lacking.

rain in the south

But it is not only in Campos Novos that the water will fall. The entire southern region should also experience rainy days this week. Between Tuesday 28th and Saturday 2nd October are expected 30mm at the foot of the map. The same volume is expected in Mato Grosso, as well as in almost the entire North region and a small part of the Southeast, especially in the south of Minas Gerais.

The National Opening of Soybean Planting marks the start of the crops for the main commodity of Brazilian agribusiness. The event also highlights the tenth season of the Soja Brasil Project, which for ten years has brought information about the entire oilseed chain.

In addition to field machines, the event will feature important debates centered on four main themes: Cooperatives, Market, Sustainability and Tax Reform. Follow the full coverage on TV and on the Canal Rural website, as well as on social networks, and keep an eye on our newsletters to follow the rain forecast in the soy-producing regions.