Soybeans rise in Chicago, the dollar follows and prices rise in the interior of Brazil

Soy futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade closed the day with slight increases. After getting to test gains of up to double digits in the trading session this Monday (27), the market reduced the intensity of the advance and ended up rising between 2.50 and 5.50, points in the main contracts, taking November to US$ 12.87 and May at $13.08 per bushel.

As analysts and market consultants explained, prices gained traction, on the one hand, by new demand news, with China buying 334,000 tonnes of soybeans in the US on Monday, but also by the strong rise in oil prices. The commodity not only pulled soybeans, but also corn futures this week on the CBOT.

As consultant Vlamir Brandalizze, from Brandalizze Consulting explained, the news of the reduction in soybean crushing in China due to energy problems in the country even tried to scare the market, but were insufficient.

The shutdown of these companies represents 10% of China’s daily crushing capacity. We are talking about around 24,000 tons of soybeans that are not crushed on a calm crushing day, where they have the capacity to crush 250,000 tons/day. China is too big to stop,” says Brandalizze.

Furthermore, the market is still divided between the harvest in the US – which is going well with the help of the weather – and planting in Brazil – which still sees producers waiting for a more consistent arrival of the rainy season to advance with fieldwork. Planting leaders – with estimates ranging from 0.8% to 1.3% of the national area – are the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso and São Paulo. In Minas, irrigated areas are already being sown.

The dry climate in the US allows for good progress in the harvest of both soybean and corn, however, as explained by the general director of the Labhoro Group, Ginaldo de Sousa, “the productivity of both corn and soybeans has been falling, according to reports from growers who continue to point out that both crops are disappointing, at least so far.”

And so, the market expects a further revision to the US 2021/22 crop numbers in the new monthly USDA (US Department of Agriculture) monthly supply and demand bulletin on October 12th.

BRAZILIAN MARKET

In Brazil, the dollar rose again and ended Monday with a high of 0.65% and being quoted at R$ 5.38, which ended up being another factor of high for the formation of soybean prices in the national market . Highs in the interior of the country reached 1.24%, as was the case in Rio do Sul, in Santa Catarina, taking a sack of soybeans to R$ 163.00.

At the ports, prices are also sustained, with references above R$ 170.00 for the old crop and R$ 160.00 for the new crop. In addition to the levels finding support in the Chicago Stock Exchange and the rising dollar, the still high premiums in the domestic market – above the US$ 2.00 per bushel above Chicago – are also fuel for the prices formed for Brazilian soybeans.