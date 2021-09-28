SP applies a booster dose for the elderly and immunosuppressed

This Saturday (25), the city of São Paulo is applying the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in elderly people aged over 80 years who completed the vaccination schedule for at least six months.







Vials labeled as vaccine for Covid-19 in illustration photo 12/05/2020 REUTERS/Dado Ruvic Photo: Reuters

According to the city hall, the indigenous population living in villages and employees of long-stay institutions for the elderly, special care centers for the elderly and the Elderly Assistance Program may also be vaccinated with the third dose.

Vaccination will also be available for the application of first and second doses for adults over 18 years and for young people between 12 and 17 years, with and without comorbidities, for the first dose.

The city also informs that it will make an active search to vaccinate people on the streets, preferably with a single dose of Janssen.

Vaccination against covid-19 takes place at 82 Ambulatory Medical Assistances (AMAs)/Integrated Basic Health Units (UBSs), from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, and at its 21 mega-stations, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

More information about vaccination in the city of São Paulo and the list of posts can be found on the Vacina Sampa website.