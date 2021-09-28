SP campaigns to update vaccination cards for children and adolescents

The São Paulo State Department of Health starts next Friday (1st) a campaign to update the vaccination card for children and adolescents up to 15 years old. Parents or guardians must take the minors to one of the more than 5,000 health centers so that a professional can assess which doses will need to be applied, for any situation of delay, lack or need for reinforcement.

The secretariat says that the measure helps to improve vaccine coverage, which has fluctuated in recent years. In total, 16 types of vaccines will be offered that protect against about 20 diseases (see list below).

Until the 29th of October, the professionals of the posts will work to individually check and update the books of this public and apply the doses that may be necessary.

There will also be a “V Day”, scheduled for October 16, the third Saturday of the campaign. On that date, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, professionals will be working in fixed and mobile stations throughout the State of São Paulo. Citizens should consult the schedule of their municipalities.

In situations where the vaccination booklet is lost, the recommendation is that parents or guardians attend the same health center where they previously vaccinated the children, so that it is possible to consult which doses have already been applied in the registration form filed at the unit.

Covid-19

For adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, who are also being immunized against the coronavirus, it will not be necessary to intersperse the vaccines, being possible to receive them at the same time.

Respecting the prevention protocols, the vaccination rooms must keep the environment organized and avoid crowding, with a distance between tables and professionals and patients, in addition to the provision of alcohol for hand hygiene.

Professionals are instructed to perform screening with identification of patients with respiratory symptoms such as cough, runny nose and shortness of breath. Those who only have a cough or runny nose may receive the vaccine, with guidance to seek a health service. The same recommendation will be given to those who present fever or poor general condition, and in this case, the application of the vaccine will need to be rescheduled until recovery of the clinical condition.

The application of the flu vaccine must take place in a different room from the one reserved for immunization against covid-19. In this case, it is necessary to respect an interval of 14 days to receive doses aimed at preventing both diseases.

Vaccines and preventable diseases with immunization:

DTP AND PENTAVALENT VACCINE

Diphtheria: An acute respiratory illness caused by a toxin from a bacteria that is located in the throat.

Tetanus: An acute disease of the nervous system caused by bacteria, acquired through the contamination of wounds (even small ones) with bacterial spores that are found in the environment.

Pertussis: An acute infectious disease caused by a rapidly proliferating bacterium. Upon entering the body, these bacteria damage the mucosal tissues of the respiratory system.

BCG VACCINE

Tuberculosis: Caused by a bacterium that can manifest itself in a disseminated form (miliary tuberculosis) or in the form of a respiratory infection (pulmonary tuberculosis). Tuberculosis is especially dangerous in the first few months of a baby’s life.

VACCINE AGAINST POLIO – oral (VOP) or injectable (VIP)

Poliomyelitis: It is a disease caused by an enterovirus that involves the gastrointestinal tract and nervous system.

TRIPLE VIRAL AND SCRV VACCINE

Measles: a respiratory transmitted disease, characterized by high fever, dry cough, runny nose, redness and tearing of the eyes, and rash (from the head to the rest of the body) that lasts approximately one week. It is particularly serious in children under 5 years of age and may result in diarrhea, otitis, pneumonia, encephalitis, seizures and death.

Mumps: A disease causing fever, headache, muscle pain, and edema (swelling) of the parotid gland and submandibular lymph nodes.

Rubella: This is characterized by fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes in the body lasting 2-3 days.

VACCINE AGAINST HEPATITIS A

Hepatitis A: is the most frequent type of hepatitis in Brazil. It is caused by a virus that affects the liver, causing its inflammation and impairing its functioning.

VACCINE AGAINST HEPATITIS B

Hepatitis B: A serious illness caused by the Hepatitis B virus, which attacks the liver and can manifest itself either acutely or chronically.

VACCINE AGAINST CHICKENPOX AND SCRV

Chickenpox: known as chickenpox, it is characterized by a papulovesicular skin rash associated with great itching, usually on the trunk and face.

YELLOW FEVER VACCINE

Yellow Fever: A febrile illness that can cause inadequate functioning of vital organs such as the liver and kidneys. In São Paulo, the circulating type is wild, transmitted by Haemagogus and Sabethes mosquitoes.

VACCINE AGAINST HPV

HPV: an infection that causes warts in different parts of the body, can cause cervical cancer in women and warts in Organs genitals of men. The main means of transmission of HPV is through sexual contact with infected people.

VACCINE AGAINST HUMAN ROTAVIRUS G1P1

Rotavirus: Gastroenteritis causing diarrhea and vomiting caused by Rotavirus infection.

MENINGO C

Meningococcal Disease: An infection caused by bacteria that can cause meningitis (infection of the brain and spinal cord) and septicemia (infection of the bloodstream).

MENINGO ACWY

Types A, C, W, and Y meningitis: Inflammation of the membranes that line the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms include headache, fever and stiff neck.

TIRE 10 VALENT