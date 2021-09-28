Speaking of Pacheco isolates more Alcolumbre, who resists to sabotage Mendonça – 09/27/2021

The president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre, who for 75 days has refused to schedule the hearing of André Mendonça, Jair Bolsonaro’s nominee to fill the vacancy in the STF, received a kind ultimatum last Friday.

On a visit to São Paulo, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, publicly demanded Alcolumbre when he declared that “André Mendonça’s hearing is the CCJ’s constitutional task and mission” and must take place “as soon as possible”.

What the president of the Senate peacefully meant by the phrase was that the first warning has been given and, if Alcolumbre insists on continuing to hold the hearing in Mendonça, he may be forced to listen to the requests of the Senate’s pocket narist base and bypass the CCJ, taking the case directly to the plenary.

Alcolumbre, claim both allies and foes, made the closing of the hearing of Bolsonaro’s nominee his protest for the losses he considers to have suffered in supporting the government.

The former president of the Senate and former holder of powers and influence over the distribution of the millionaire RP-9 amendments considers that the defeat of his political group in Amapá in the last elections would not have occurred had he received the proper support from the government during the blackout which hit the state in November.

The senator’s supposed preference for Augusto Aras, if one day justified the delay in scheduling the hearing in Mendonça, today it no longer does: Bolsonaro has been categorical in telling close advisers that he will not indicate the current Attorney General to the Supreme Court, even if the Senate rejects Mendonça.

With no arguments other than his own sorrows to continue holding the hearing for Bolsonaro’s nominee, Alcolumbre finds himself increasingly isolated and, now, also threatened with boycotting his state by the evangelical bench that defends the name of the Presbyterian pastor for the Supreme Court. According to IBGE, evangelicals correspond to 28% of the population of Amapá, which means that for every ten inhabitants of the state, three are followers of the religion.

Pocket senators and members of the government have been defending for some time the possibility of Pacheco’s regimental call for the meeting in Mendonça to the plenary of the Senate. For the supporters of the thesis, the STF would not create obstacles to the initiative. First, because the court’s jurisprudence provides for non-interference in internal matters of the Legislative (so-called “interna corporis” issues). Then, because the name of Mendonça has already been digested by the majority of the Court and is now publicly defended by at least two of its ministers, Gilmar Mendes and Dias Toffoli.

Pacheco’s statement shows that the Powers are in tune.