Sport dismisses the entire football board after an error in registering players

Sport is going through a very delicate moment. In addition to the risk of losing points in the Brazilian Championship, the club also opted to dismiss its entire football board. The reason for the departures was an error in the registration of four players hired by the club. The information was confirmed by the president, Leonardo Lopes, at a press conference this Tuesday morning (28).

“Activities that are so routine, calls attention to what has happened in recurrent, simple episodes. This drew attention. We will intervene so that this does not happen anymore. Because it is inadmissible”, said the agent.

Sport’s last four reinforcements in the season were not registered in the Brasileirão and will not be able to defend the club in the 2021 edition. Vander Vieira and defensive midfielder Nicolás Aguirre were registered at the IDB, but not in the Brazilian Championship.

Sport currently occupies the vice-lamp of the Brazilian Championship, with 17 points added. The club from Recife, however, can still lose points in the Brasileirão and fall to the last place.