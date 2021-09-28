Sport formalizes removal of the football board after error in the registration of reinforcements for Serie A | sport

Sport officially dismissed the football board at a press conference this Tuesday morning. The change in the department is due to an error in the registration of reinforcements for Serie A – which will prevent the use of the last four hired by the club in the competition.

Sport’s vice president of football – Nelo Campos – and four other department directors were removed: Augusto Moreira, Gabriel Campos, Guilherme Falcão and Rossini Millet. Thus, the entire football board – which took over the club during the change in management – leaves office.

“Activities that are so routine, calls attention to what has happened in recurrent, simple episodes. This drew attention. We will intervene so that this does not happen anymore. Because it is inadmissible”, said the club president, Leonardo Lopes, at a press conference at this Tuesday.

1 of 1 New president, Leonardo Lopes, at a meeting with the Sport cast — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife New president, Leonardo Lopes, at a meeting with the Sport cast — Photo: Anderson Stevens / Sport Club do Recife

The decision on the removal of the board had been confirmed during the morning of Monday, but there was a possibility of an upheaval – in which part of the members would remain. The summit was in a meeting with president Leonardo Lopes until the evening period on Monday – to investigate the error with the registrations.

The problem began with the case of right-back Jeferson, who did not appear in the CBF Daily Newsletter until Friday – deadline for registering new athletes for Serie A.

After the right-back, however, Rubro-negro discovered problems with three other reinforcements: goalkeeper Saulo, forward Vander Vieira and defensive midfielder Nicolás Aguirre. In this case, they were regularized, but were not enrolled in the Brazilian Nationals. So at first they can’t play in the championship.

Despite the Serie A window closing last week, the idea now is to negotiate them. The period for signings in Serie B runs until next Thursday.