Sport is at risk of losing Serie A points after casting an irregular player; understand – Play

In the vice-lantern of the Brazilian Series A, O sport runs the risk of losing points in the competition due to the irregular squad of the defender Pedro Henrique. The athlete was triggered seven times by the International before acting in Lion.

According to the ge, the Pernambuco team consulted lawyers to investigate the situation. The issue involves breaking the general regulation of the CBF to Brasileirão. To defend a new team in the tournament, said player needs to have fewer than seven appearances in a guild.

In the case of Pedro Henrique, the defender participated in five matches with the Colorado team and, on two occasions on the bench, was warned with a yellow card. Thus, there is an increase in the arbitration summary and is configured as another effective participation of the defender in the tournament.

fine and score

Article 214 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice defines that the penalty is: “loss of the maximum number of points attributed to a victory in the competition regulations, regardless of the result of the match, competition or equivalent, and a fine of R$ 100 to R$ 100,000.00″.

At the moment, Sport has 17 points and occupies the 19th position. The distance margin for the first team outside the relegation zone, Santos, is seven points. Leão has three wins, eight draws and 11 defeats, being led by Paraguayan Gustavo Florentin.