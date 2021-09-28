Sport makes a statement for Tuesday, after an error with the registration of reinforcements in Serie A | sport

CLICK HERE to check out more Sport news

1 of 1 Ilha do Retiro before Sport x São Paulo — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF Ilha do Retiro before Sport x São Paulo — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF

Throughout this Monday, the Leonian summit was in a series of meetings with President Leonardo Lopes to unravel details of the history – in an attempt to understand the origin of the problem. The initial prediction was that there would be an announcement at the end of the day. But history has changed.

During the morning, there was still confirmation about the removal of the football board. But with the possibility of an upheaval, in which part of the leaders would be kept on Ilha do Retiro. Everyone was incommunicado throughout the day.

Currently, Rubro-negro has Nelo Campos as vice president of football, in addition to four directors: Augusto Moreira, Gabriel Campos, Guilherme Falcão and Rocine Millet.

The problem in signing up for reinforcements began with the case of Jeferson, who did not appear in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter until Friday – deadline for registration of new athletes in Serie A.

In the aftermath, however, it was discovered that three other reinforcements also had problems with enrollment – ​​despite having appeared at the IDB. Case of goalkeeper Saulo, forward Vander Vieira and defensive midfielder Nicolás Aguirre.

So far, there is still no definition about the future of the athletes in question. In the case of Vander Vieira, for example, the attacker’s representatives chose to wait for the case to unfold – since they “do not have a clear position” on the situation.

Vander, by the way, only has a contract valid until the end of this year – as does right-back Jeferson. Nicolás Aguirre and Saulo, in turn, also have a relationship until December, but with the possibility of renewal.

