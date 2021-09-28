Sport may lose all points at the Brazilian Nationals for irregularities in hiring a defender; understand the case – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Anderson Stevens/Sport Club do Recife and Reproduction/CBF Pedro Henrique in training for Sport

Sport, currently ranked 19th in Serie A, with 17 points from 22 games played, could lose all its points in the competition due to irregularities after the hiring of defender Pedro Henrique, 20, made last month.

According to the rules of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), “an athlete can only transfer to another club in Brasileirão Assaí, after the start of the championship, if he has played in a maximum number of six matches for the home club”. In this case, that’s not what happened.

Sport informed, in August, that Pedro Henrique had played in five games for Internacional. Inter calculated that the defender played seven games for the team from Rio Grande do Sul, playing in five and taking two yellow cards while on the bench. For Leão da Ilha, Pedro has already played four games.

According to article 43 of the General Regulation of Competitions of the CBF, “if, as a substitute, the athlete is penalized by the referee, it will be considered as a match played by the offender, for the purpose of quantifying the maximum number referred to in the caput of this article”. For this reason, the Pernambuco club may suffer a sanction, which would hardly keep it in Serie A.

According to article 214 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, Sport can lose all its points, regardless of the result of the matches, and a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand.