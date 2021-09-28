Sport’s football board must be dismissed after failing to register reinforcements

If the stage isn’t good on the four lines, things aren’t easy at Sport either. At a meeting held this Monday (27), it was decided that the club’s football board should undergo changes. The vice president of football, Nelo Campos, and directors Gabriel Campos, Augusto Moreira, Guilherme Falcão and Rossini Millet are at risk of leaving Ilha do Retiro.

In quick contact with the report, the president of the club, Leonardo Lopes, said that a statement will be released on the club’s social networks, at 6 pm, to deal with the matter.

The stampede can happen after an imbroglio in the registration of the reinforcements for the dispute of the Brazilian Championship. First, announced last Thursday, right-back Jeferson did not have his name published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), last Friday (24). The date was the deadline for registering athletes in Serie A.

However, in addition to Jeferson, the information was leaked that three other reinforcements also did not have their applications made with the entity that commands national football. Newcomers Nicolás Aguirre and Vander, and goalkeeper Saulo. However, the error in the archer’s case is even more worrisome since he was hired in August.

The trio even appeared in the CBF’s IDB, but the registration professor is different from the regular one. Therefore, none of them will be able to act during the Brazilian Championship.

In the midst of the problem, last Saturday, while Sport awaited an answer from the CBF on the case, the Leonino football executive, Felipe Albuquerque, handed over the position and left the club.

