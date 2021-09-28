State Department of Health Bulletin – new coronavirus

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) registered, this Monday (27/09), 191 cases of Covid-19. Among those confirmed today, 17 (9%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 174 (91%) are mild. Now, Pernambuco totals 619,239 confirmed cases of the disease, being 53,934 serious and 565,305 mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

In addition, the bulletin records a total of 556,379 patients recovered from the disease. Of these, 32,714 were critically ill patients who required hospital admission, and 523,665 were mild cases.

Seven new deaths (4 male and 3 female), which occurred between 05/11/2021 and 09/23/2021, were also laboratory confirmed. The new deaths are of people residing in the municipalities of Altino (1), Escada (1), Flores (1), Lagoa Grande (1), Paulista (1) and Recife (2). With this, the state totals 19,700 deaths from the disease.

Patients were aged between 25 and 82 years. The age groups are: 20 to 29 (1), 40 to 49 (2), 60 to 69 (2), 70 to 79 (1) and 80 and over (1). Of the total, six had preexisting diseases: cardiovascular disease (3), diabetes (2), kidney disease (2), cancer (2), obesity (1), smoking (1) and hypertension (1) – a patient can have more of a comorbidity. A case remains under investigation.

BALANCE OF VACCINATION

Pernambuco has already applied 9,753,199 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in its population, since the beginning of the immunization campaign in the state (on January 18, 2021).

Regarding the first doses, there were 6,331,777 applications (coverage of 76.18%). Of the total, 3,406,938 people from Pernambuco (40.99%) have already completed their vaccination schedules, with 3,233,865 people who were vaccinated with immunizing agents applied in two doses and another 173,073 people from Pernambuco who received a vaccine applied in a single dose.

More detailed information on the Covid-19 vaccinated population is available on the Vaccine Monitoring Panel, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3xteooh. In the online environment, there are coverages by group and by municipalities, doses applied x distributed by city, profile of those vaccinated (gender, race/color). There are also downloadable databases.