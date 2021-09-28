Stay on top of the top five topics this Tuesday By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The president of , , will ask questions about the economy, the debt ceiling and the business activities of his subordinates when he testifies in Congress. China’s central bank tells people not to panic again and is heard. The UK government does the same, but with less success, as energy prices soar to new highs across Europe. Gazprom stock (MCX: ) also hits a 13-year high, not coincidentally.

In Brazil, minister Paulo Guedes talks about the possible privatization of Petrobras (SA:) and Banco do Brasil (SA:) and highlights amounts collected from the sale of subsidiaries by the government.

1. Powell faces some embarrassing questions

The Federal Reserve chairman addresses Congress to testify on the state of the US economy, but with the start of a gradual reduction in asset purchases looking increasingly likely in November, the occasion is likely to be overshadowed by Monday. fair.

The Boston Fed chairman, , and his Dallas Fed counterpart, , resigned after revelations they had actively traded individual stocks and other financial products last year, raising suspicions of a conflict of interest. Rosengren cited health concerns in his resignation letter, while Kaplan admitted that publicity for the revelations was harmful.

Powell must also be asked about the consequences of keeping Federal Government funding. Concerns about this and increasingly global signs of stress in energy markets lifted bond yields from above 1.50% for the first time in two months on Monday.

2. Paulo Guedes wants to privatize Banco do Brasil and Petrobras

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the government’s economic plan for the next ten years calls for further privatizations, including the sale of Banco do Brasil and Petrobras. The idea is for this to become a “social dividend”, said the minister at an event held by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Brazil.

Privatizations were among the government’s main proposals during past elections, but so far, no big sale has been made. On the other hand, two new state-owned companies were created: NAV Brasil Serviços de Navegação Aérea and the Brazilian Company for Participation in Nuclear and Binational Energy, ENBpar, which is part of the privatization plan of Eletrobras (SA:).

Even so, the minister highlighted that R$ 240 billion were collected from the sale of subsidiaries in the last two and a half years. Guedes said that now it was the turn of the big fish, like Correios and Eletrobras.

3. PBoC promises stable monetary policy as economy shows signs of stress

China’s central bank has said it will go for as long as possible, against a backdrop of mounting speculation that it will have to ease it – possibly with a devaluation – as a result of the country’s continuing financial and real estate problems.

The PBoC injected another 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) net into the money market on Tuesday, keeping money market rates capped and the exchange rate stable at 6.4605 per .

The country is also facing a growing power shortage, with utilities in many regions choosing to reduce power generation rather than paying sky-high prices for coal and gas. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) (SA:) cut its growth forecast in China for the previous year. August data showed that industrial profit growth slowed down again in annual terms.

4. Bearish expectation in the American stock market

US equity markets are likely to open lower again later. Tech stocks are expected to continue to underperform this year, before returning to higher levels.

With bond yields increasing as the end of the Fed’s quantitative easing nears, the discount rate implicit in stock valuations needs to increase, compressing the value of expected future cash flows from technology companies that are still in a phase. of low profit growth.

At 7:45 am, {{8874|100 futures}} were down 1.5%, while {{8839|futures}} were down 0.8%. Markets outperformed slightly, down 119 points, or 0.3%.

Inventories likely to be in focus later include Ford (NYSE:) (SA:), which announced its first all-new US assembly plant in decades on Monday as part of its pivot for electric vehicles, and automakers. vaccines, after French giant Sanofi (PA:)(:{{21258|SNY} }) abandoned its efforts to create an mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccine.

House prices for August are the main data for the day.

5. Energy prices in Europe hit new record as ECB refuses to panic

European prices for gas, energy and carbon have hit new highs, with no sign of immediate relief in sight as the continent enters the start of the winter heating season.

Not by chance, shares in Russian gas giant Gazprom (LON:) – the only company able to significantly increase gas shipments to Europe in the short term – hit a 13-year high, just below their 2008 peak.

The European Central Bank’s annual research meeting started earlier, with Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau repeating that inflation is likely to return below the ECB’s 2% target by 2023. , will later be examined for any signs that rising energy prices are changing that assumption.

In the UK, meanwhile, people did not stay calm or carry on as the panic over buying fuel continued to disrupt everyday life. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to send military drivers into the fuel tank industry.