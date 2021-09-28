Stonebreaker tea: how to do it and what are the benefits – Ser Saúde

Known for properties capable of assisting in kidney problems, the stone-breaker tea comes from the medicinal plant with the same popular name, but which is also called in other regions of Brazil white Pimpinela, Saxifraga, Pedestrian, Quebra-panela, or even Fura-parede.

Scientifically, it is known as Phyllanthus niruri and it can be easily found in the most diverse versions in places such as supermarkets, vegetable gardens and even in open markets. Still, in the preparation of teas, for example, it is usually used with flowers or powder.

According to nutritionist Jamile Tahim*, among the most important properties of stone breaker tea there are the antispasmodic capacity, the potential effects in reducing the plasma levels of uric acid, in addition to the analgesic action for pain of neurogenic or inflammatory origin.

“Another property is that it has an inhibitory action on the formation of kidney stones, also presenting antioxidant activity due to the presence of bioactive compounds such as tannins and flavonoids“, clarifies the professional.

What are the benefits of stone breaker tea?

Also according to Jamile, the benefits of Quebra-pedra tea do not end with kidney issues or urolithiasis, definition of kidney stone. In this sense, the nutritionist reminds that other areas of the body can benefit directly from the varied properties of the medicinal plant. Check out:

Prevention of kidney stones (kidney stone);

Analgesic action (reduction of inflammatory pain);

Assists in fluid retention by stimulating diuresis;

Muscle relaxing action due to its smooth muscle relaxation property;

Adjuvant in the control of blood pressure and uric acid.

Despite this, she also recalls that in-depth scientific studies show how the benefit to the kidneys has been proven. “Among the actions described to date are the inhibition of calcium oxalate endocytosis, which reduces the entry of calcium oxalate into renal tubule cells; the inhibition of the growth and aggregation of calcium oxalate crystals in this organ”, explains.

Is it for urinary tract infection?

Studies on the plant show that it can help both in the prevention and treatment of urinary tract infections. This benefit is due to its analgesic property against pain of inflammatory origin, in addition to its spasmodic property.

Does stonebreaker tea get thin?

On this point, Jamile Tahim points out that there is no clear evidence of a relationship with weight loss. Even so, the plant has a diuretic capacity, acting directly in the retention of liquids in the human body.

“The process of weight loss and weight management involves several factors, including food consumption, physical activity, sleep quality and the modulation of stress”, explains the nutritionist.

How should the tea be taken?

For the preparation of this tea, the ideal is to use flowers or roots, as taught by the health professional. Care must be taken to define the amount needed during preparation. “The infusion is usually made using 20 to 30g of the vegetable drug for each liter of boiling water”, points out Tahim.

Stonebreaker Tea Recipe

Ingredients:

20 g of stone breaker

1 liter of water

Way of doing:

Bring the water to a boil and add the medicinal plant. Soon after, let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes, strain and drink the drink warm, preferably without using sugar.

What are the side effects?

The acute use of stone-breaker tea, characterized by ingestion in large amounts or with a concentration of dry extract, is not recommended. In addition, prolonged use, longer than 2 weeks, is also not recommended due to the risk of toxicity.

Can children and pregnant women take it?

Plant composition analysis Phyllanthus niruri show that this infusion is contraindicated for children under 5 years, pregnant and lactating women.

This is because the smooth muscle relaxation properties so present in the roots and flowers of this species pose a risk to pregnancy. Even so, during menstruation there is no contraindication for consumption.

*Jamile Tahim is a nutritionist graduated from the University of Fortaleza (UNIFOR), Master in Nutrition and Health at the State University of Ceará (UECE), postgraduate in Clinical Nutrition and Applied Phytotherapy, postgraduate in Nutrition in Nephrology, advanced in Biochemistry and Metabolism, enhanced in Behavioral Approach. In addition, it is a member of the Study Group on Nutrition and Epidemiology (GENUTE – UECE) and of the Program of Integrated Activities in Nutrition (PAIN – UECE). He works in a private practice in Fortaleza-CE, providing clinical care for adults and the elderly with an emphasis on Preventive Nutrition and Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases (NCCD).