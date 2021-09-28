Story, cast, when it premieres and more about the James Bond movie

Everything you need to know about the new James Bond movie and the latest starring Daniel Craig

the franchise 007 has been occupying space in the hearts of spy movie fans for a long time. Over the years, several actors have had the opportunity to live James Bond in movie theaters, like Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery and Roger Moore and now we’re approaching the new feature in the franchise, 007: No Time to Die, starred by Daniel Craig.

Check out everything you need to know about the movie!

When does the movie hit theaters?

007 – No Time to Die suffered some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world. The film was the first major release to be delayed in early 2020, when movie theaters announced their closures. Originally the film was planned to be released in April 2020, being pushed back to April 2021 and finally to the day. october 8th, in the United States.

Brazilian fans will be able to watch the movie earlier. This way, 007 – No Time to Die is scheduled to arrive in theaters on the day September 30th.

Who is in the movie’s cast?

007 – No Time to Die will mark the farewell of Daniel Craig of the character, role he is living for the fifth time. In the movie, we may see the spy passing the baton to Nomi, an agent of the new generation played by Lashana Lynch. She will be advertised as someone who joined the agency during Bond’s retirement.

The movie’s villain will be played by Rami Malek, who will interpret Safin, a man who carries a physical deformation in his face and many mysteries in his heart. The production revealed that this will be the most challenging enemy faced by the spy agent.

In addition to Rami and Lashana, we have Lea Seydoux it will be Madeleine Swann, the protagonist’s girlfriend. The cast also has Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes.

Who is behind the production?

Cary Joji Fukunaga assumes the director’s chair for 007: No Time to Die, but it’s the screenwriter’s name that catches the eye. The movie script will be written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, winner of numerous comedy awards Fleabag.

The soundtrack for 007: No Time to Die

The themed songs of James Bond movies have always been a show on their own, drawing several awards. This was the case for skyfall, theme song from 007: Skyfall Operation, sung by Adele, which became the first song in the franchise to win the Golden Globe, O Brit Award, O Grammy Award it’s the oscar.

In early 2020, Billie Eilish was heralded as the voice behind the theme song for the new movie. In addition to Eilish, the soundtrack features the participation of Hans Zimmer (Iinterstellar).

What is the story of 007: No Time to Die?

007 – No Time to Die must have all the essential elements of a movie franchise from James Bond: romance, intrigue, mysteries, conspiracy, shootings and advanced technologies. Bond’s main fight will be with himself and the secrets of Madeleine, as the demons of her past come back to haunt him.

The plot begins when an old ally of Bond, Felix Leiter, gets in touch to ask for help in locating a missing scientist. As the story progresses, the mission becomes much more complicated than Bond imagined, as he will have to face Safin. It turns out that the villain’s main target is not the spy, but his girlfriend. Added to this, the character of Daniel Craig he has to face the new MI6 agent, with whom he will have some problems at first.

Check out some posters from the movie: