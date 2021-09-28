Strong images! Leo Stronda shows before and after an accident that he burned 30% of his body

Recently, leo stronda used his social networks to communicate to fans that he had suffered a serious accident. The boy had 30% of his body burned after the explosion of a gas canister while cooking. Despite saying he was fine, the influencer underwent a series of surgeries. Through social networks, shared the wound healing process.

“Today is a very blessed day. It seems that this is the last time I went down to the operating room to make the last changes of dressing and plastic surgery”, said the ex-Fazenda during the weekend, in his Instagram. “God willing, I’ll be released in the next few days. I would like to thank everyone who sent positive energy”, he added.

bang even explained that, fortunately, your healing process is happening very fast. “My accelerated metabolism helped me to eat more and this sped up the healing process. I’ll be out at least half the time they predicted, and that’s pretty cool. God took great care of me. I prayed a lot and reviewed many things in my life. Everything worked out and it will continue to work”, he explained.

By showing some of the healing, bang also commented on how painful the whole process is. “You have no idea how much it hurts. I had 30% of my body burned. It could have been worse. As soon as I’m discharged and a little calmer, I’ll tell you about this process on my YouTube channel”, he commented.

Even last Sunday (26), the rapper shared a video in which he talks with the doctor who attended him and explains more about the accident. Look:

