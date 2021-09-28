Study indicates sleep ‘sweet spot’ to protect adults’ health and brain

How long adults sleep can affect health and the brain, according to a study released last week by the journal JAMA Neurology. Sleep disruption in older people is common and is associated with changes in cognitive function – the mental ability to learn, think, reason, solve problems, make decisions, remember and pay attention – the research says.

Changes in sleep are also related to age and diseases such as Alzheimer’s, depression and cardiovascular problems. The study authors also looked at possible associations between sleep duration and factors such as lifestyle and cognitive function.

According to research, sleeping for too little or too long can increase brain health risks for adults.

Respondents who reported a short sleep duration – six hours or less – had elevated levels of the beta-amyloid protein, which “greatly increases” the risk of dementia, says the postdoctoral researcher at Stanford University in California , Joe Winer, lead author of the study.

The comparison was made with participants who reported normal sleep duration, defined as seven to eight hours per night.

Elderly people with inadequate sleep also performed moderately to significantly worse on tests commonly used to assess cognitive abilities, including orientation, attention, memory, language, and visuospatial skills; in addition to identifying mild dementia.

Sleeping too much was also associated with lower executive functions, but no elevated levels of beta-amyloid. Participants who reported a long sleep duration – nine hours or more – scored worse on the Digit Symbol Replacement Test than those who reported normal sleep duration. For over a century, this test has assessed associative learning skills by looking at participants’ ability to correctly match symbols to numbers.

“The main lesson is that it’s important to maintain healthy sleep at the end of life,” said Winer. “In addition, both people who sleep very little and those who sleep a lot had more depressive symptoms.” The findings suggest that short and long sleep may involve different underlying disease processes, Winer added.

what is beta amyloid

Beta-amyloid or β-amyloid is a protein created during normal brain cell activity, although we are not yet sure of its function.

“Amyloid-β is one of the first detectable markers in Alzheimer’s disease progression,” said Winer. In Alzheimer’s disease, amyloid-β proteins begin to accumulate throughout the brain. “Amyloid plaques are more likely to appear with age, and people with amyloid accumulated in the brain remain healthy. About 30% of healthy people aged 70 years and over will have substantial amounts of amyloid plaques in their brains,” he said.

In someone who has Alzheimer’s disease, the brain cells responsible for retrieving, processing and storing information degenerate and die, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The “amyloid hypothesis”, one of the main theories about the culprit in this destruction, suggests that the accumulation of the protein can interrupt communication between brain cells, eventually killing them.

According to Laura Phipps, head of communication for Alzheimer’s Research UK, who was not involved in the study, previous research has suggested that sleep may help limit amyloid production in the brain and support the drainage system that cleans it.

For her, β-amyloid can start to accumulate many years before obvious Alzheimer’s symptoms appear. “This makes it difficult to separate cause and effect when studying sleep problems and Alzheimer’s risk, especially if you only look at point-in-time data,” he added.

Sleep, depression and sociodemographic data

The study looked at 4,417 participants with a mean age of 71.3 years, mostly white and born in the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Both groups—short and long-term sleep—reported more depressive symptoms than the normal sleep group. Caffeine consumption was not associated with sleep duration. On the other hand, the more alcoholic beverages participants drank daily, the more likely they were to sleep more.

There were also differences between genders, races and ethnicities: being a woman and having more years of education were significantly associated with sleeping more every night. Compared with white participants, who reported an average sleep duration of seven hours and nine minutes, blacks or African Americans reported an average sleep duration of 37.9 minutes less. Asians had 27.3 minutes less than white participants. Latinos or Hispanic whites reported 15 minutes less.

According to the study’s authors, these findings indicate that sleep disparities may be associated with other aspects of life, such as cardiovascular and metabolic health, socioeconomic factors, and “racial discrimination and perceived racism” correlated with less sleep in previous studies.

remaining questions

“To better understand the order and direction of causality in these relationships, future research will need to build a picture of how sleep patterns, biological processes and cognitive abilities change over long periods of time,” said Phipps.

“This new research is from a large international study of cognitively healthy people, but it relied on participants to report their sleep duration rather than directly measuring it,” she added. “Researchers could not assess sleep quality or the time spent at different stages of the sleep cycle, which may be important factors in the link between sleep and cognitive health.”

According to the study authors, it remains controversial whether some cognitive domains are more affected by extreme sleep duration than other domains. Winer understands that seniors should consider sleep as important as diet and exercise for health.

“While researchers are still working to understand the complex relationship between sleep and our long-term cognitive health, high-quality sleep can be important to many aspects of our health and well-being,” said Phipps. “The best evidence suggests that between seven and nine hours of sleep is ideal for most adults. And anyone who thinks that their sleep patterns may be affecting their long-term health should talk to their doctor,” he said.

