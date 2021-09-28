Summary 22nd round of Brasileirão

Credit: Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

It ended yesterday, 26, the 22nd round do Brasileirão and with it Santos is close to entering the relegation zone and Corinthians achieved an important result against Palmeiras; check out how the duels were:

Ceará 1 x 0 Chapecoense

In penalty kick, Ceará scored the only goal of the match and guaranteed victory at home. Chapecoense had Anderson Jordan expelled and remains in the last position of the Brazilian Championship.

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palms

The former law came into action and thanks to two goals from Roger Guedes, Corinthians won in Derby; Palmeiras took advantage of the first-half injury with Gabriel Menino, but, even with the defeat, remains in second place.

São Paulo 0 x 0 Atlético-MG

Even tying without goals, with the defeat of Palmeiras, Atlético-MG increased the advantage to the second place and continues in the lead. São Paulo scored five points in the last three matches played in the competition.

America-MG 1 x 1 Flamengo

The match was headed for a goalless draw, until, at 44 in the second half, Michael opened the scoring for Flamengo, but, in extra time, the Rio club conceded a draw to América-MG with Alexandre Egea; this was the third consecutive draw for the Minas Gerais club.

International 2 x 0 Bahia

With goals from Yuri Alberto and Rodrigo Dourado, Internacional achieved the third straight victory in the Brazilian Championship. Bahia is three games without a win and will end the round in the relegation zone of the competition.

Fluminense 2 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

Fluminense opened the lead with goals from Fred and Luiz Henrique, in the second half, Red Bull Bragantino took advantage with Hélio, but could not tie the game; sixth game of the Rio de Janeiro club without losing in Brasileirão. The São Paulo team has gone four games without a win.

Youth 3 x Saints

In the additions of the first half, Ricardo Bueno opened the scoring and, in the second stage, Dawhan and Guilherme Castilho expanded to Juventude, which leaves the relegation zone. Santos is eight games without winning in the Brazilian Championship.

Sport 0 x 1 Fortaleza

With a goal by Benevenuto, Fortaleza achieved an important victory away from home and was once again among the top four teams in the table. This was Sport’s third straight defeat, which is still in the relegation zone.

Athletic 4 x 2 Guild

Pedro Rocha twice and Renato Kayser also twice were responsible for Athletico’s victory, the second in a row. Thiago Santos and Vanderson cashed for Grêmio, but couldn’t tie the match and the club continues in the relegation zone.

Atlético-GO 0 x 0 Cuiabá

The goalless draw was Cuiabá’s sixth game without defeat in the Brazilian Championship. As for Atlético-GO, it was the fifth straight match without a victory in the competition.

