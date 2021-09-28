Sylvinho gets excited about Corinthians base: ‘My eyes shine’

Corinthians beat Palmeiras 2-1, last Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, with decisive performances by Róger Guedes, Willian, Renato Augusto and Giuliano, the club’s greatest reinforcements for this season, which leaves Sylvinho satisfied, but the What has led the coach to get excited is the development of the base boys who are in the professional cast.

In addition to the aforementioned medals, who stood out in Derby was the young Gabriel Pereira, who made a salseiro in the Palmeira defense and almost left his mark on the match. It was the third duel as the starting lineup for the attacking midfielder, who previously had no chances with the coach, but now seems to have fallen in favor of the committee, which bets on the Corinthians’ qualities.

“He is a great athlete, he has a capacity for growth and we have to take advantage of his good performance, he has started the games, he has already played this role in the amateur, we are looking for the history of the athletes. Unfortunately, he had a chance due to the injury to his Roni, but he is also an athlete from the base who has already conceded two or three goals”, praised Sylvinho.

However, it is not only Gabriel Pereira who fills the coach’s eyes, other youths from the base are thrilling, such as Du Queiroz, who has been receiving opportunities on the side and last Saturday was able to play in his original position, in midfield. As well as Roni, mentioned above, and Adson, who is in the final process of recovering from an injury to return to playing.

According to Sylvinho, it has been extremely pleasurable to participate in the construction of a team that involves from these bright-eyed boys to experienced players such as Cássio and Fábio Santos, world champions for the club, and others already established as Fagner, Gil, Willian and Renato Augustus.

“Du Queiroz already participated as a full-back, entered the middle. Adson is coming back from an important injury, an inactive period. It’s important to work with youth from the base, with shining eyes, this mixture with others who are in the group and have already won. World Cup. It’s wonderful to be part of the construction of this team and to have this opportunity that I have. My eyes shine in being able to answer that everyone is responding very well, they are working with the sparkle in their eyes and so are we,” concluded the captain.

Other youngsters who are part of the group and have stood out are: defender João Victor, defensive midfielder Xavier and midfielder Vitinho, as well as left-back Lucas Piton, defender Raul Gustavo and midfielder Gustavo Mantuan.

All of them will have a full week of training with an eye on their preparation to face Red Bull Bragantino, next Saturday, at 7pm, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Timão is in sixth place with 33 points.