Taliban Appointed Rector of Kabul University, Afghanistan, Bans Women from College | World

The rector of the University of Kabul, Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghaira, announced on Monday (27) that women and teachers will be banned from courses at the institution.

Ghairat, the dean, is 34 years old and part of the Taliban. The group has appointed ardent clergy as leaders of educational institutions.

“I give you my word as dean of the University of Kabul, as long as there is no truly Islamic environment for everyone, women will not be allowed to come to university or work. Islam first,” Ghairat wrote on a social network.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August. The regime’s leaders had said that women could study, but as long as it wasn’t in the same room as the men.

The extremist group had been in power once before, between 1996 and 2001, and in those years women couldn’t study — they couldn’t even walk in public if they weren’t accompanied by a male relative.

According to The New York Times, employees at the University of Kabul complained about the new rule. They say the Taliban does not have a monopoly on interpreting the Islamic faith.

There are thousands of students who stopped going to classes because schools closed. Teachers left Afghanistan when the Taliban returned to power.

The new government is made up entirely of men, and women have been banned from returning to work — the group said it was a temporary ban for security reasons.