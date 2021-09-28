Taliban bans men from shaving in Afghanistan province

KABUL — The Taliban has banned hairdressers in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, from shaving or trimming beards, claiming the habit violates sharia, Islamic law. The announcement was made with a notice taken to local establishments on Sunday, but professionals in other cities, such as the capital Kabul, say they have also received similar orders.

Illegal Immigration:American authorities caught 12 trucks with Brazilian immigrants in the body since 2018

“I inform you that from today onwards, shaving and playing music in barbershops and public restrooms is strictly prohibited. If they are discovered, they will be treated in accordance with the principles of sharia and will not have the right to make complaints,” the statement said, according to the CNN broadcaster.

Watch video of the rescue: Five climbers die after snowfall on Mount Elbrus, the highest in Europe

“The fighters keep coming here and tell us to stop trimming beards. One of them told me they can send undercover inspectors to pick us up,” a barber who works in Kabul said in an interview with the BBC.

The owner of one of the largest chains of salons in the capital fears he will not be able to keep his income. He says he received a call from someone who claimed to be a government official and was instructed to “stop following American styles and not to shave or trim anyone’s beard.”

Podcasts

To the point What has Covid’s CPI already clarified about suspicions in Health?



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Bolsonaro flies through Brazil; the CPI plan; and the origin of the dust storm in SP and MG





On condition of anonymity, other professionals also said that they are considering giving up their work.

“For many years, my salon was a place for young people to shave as they wished and stay in fashion. It’s no use continuing this business,” a barber in the capital told the BBC.

The announcement comes after Taliban fighters kill four alleged kidnappers and hang their bodies in public in the western city of Herat in what would be a message to other criminals, a local government official said on Saturday. On Friday, the Taliban had already reported that executions and amputations of limbs would again take place in Afghanistan as a form of punishment.

Obscurantism, executions and poppies: learn about the first Taliban government

The episodes show that the group is returning to practices adopted in its first government, between 1996 and 2001.

As well as these actions go against what the Taliban had announced after retaking power in the country on Aug. 15, they are likely to hamper the group’s coveted goal of gaining international recognition for its government. Last week, at a meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly, the five permanent members of the Security Council — the US, China, Russia, the UK and France — said they would jointly pressure the Taliban to form an “inclusive” government and that respects the rights of women and minorities.

ICC investigation

Meanwhile, in The Hague, Netherlands, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Monday he was seeking approval to resume an investigation into war crimes in Afghanistan, but now focusing on the actions of the Taliban and the local branch. of the Islamic State, known by the acronym Isis-K. A statement said the request was being made to court judges in light of events since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan.

Prosecutors originally investigated allegations of war crimes committed by US forces and then-Afghan government troops during the 20-year US occupation of the country. This inquiry received strong criticism from Washington and prompted then-President Donald Trump to adopt sanctions against the ICC, created in the 1990s to investigate individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Now, prosecutor Karim Khan has said he will give “less priority” to that investigation due to a lack of resources and instead focus on the “scale and nature of crimes within the court’s jurisdiction” — the US has never ratified its adherence to the ICC, while Afghanistan did.

Obscurantism, executions and poppies: Learn about the first Taliban government

Afghan human rights activist Horia Mosadiq, who has been helping victims support the ICC investigation for many years, called the announcement “an insult to thousands of other victims of crimes committed by Afghan government forces and US forces and of NATO”. The ICC had already spent 15 years analyzing allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan before opening a formal inquiry last year.

If the new request for an investigation passes, the court will face an uphill battle to gather evidence, as Taliban rulers are unlikely to cooperate in the same way as the governments that have ruled the country since 2001.