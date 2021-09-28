Tasso gives up his candidacy in the PSDB’s caucuses to support Leite contra Doria

SAO PAULO — Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE) decided to give up his candidacy in the PSDB presidential elections to support the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, as anticipated by columnist Lauro Jardim. The announcement must be made official with the presence of Leite this Tuesday afternoon, in Brasília.

Although allies of both still avoid publicly confirming the alliance between Rio Grande do Sul and Ceará, Tasso’s withdrawal due to the nomination of the party to run for Planalto in 2022 was already expected. Since July, when he became a pre-candidate, his political movements in the primaries have been restricted to videoconferences and long-distance internal party activities. In the same period, the dispute narrowed between Leite and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, whose campaigns are active with weekly trips to the states.

Laurel Garden: Arthur Virgílio’s support for Doria in PSDB previews

In interviews, Tasso even admitted his intention not to run for reelection to the Senate next year, when he will end his second term as senator. To the website metropolises, stated that at the age of 72 he wants to dedicate his time to his family and grandchildren. People close to him also claim that he has health problems that need more care.

The sympathy between Tasso and Leite has been evident since the PSDB started to discuss the model of preliminary. At the time, Tasso supported the norms defended by Leite’s allies so that the votes of the representatives had greater weight than those of the affiliates, as Doria’s group defended and ended up defeated. After that, the Cearense and Leite had several closed conversations. The senator even gave interviews in which he said that the tendency of the process was that all candidates would unite against Doria, whose favoritism was evident due to the machinery of Palácio dos Bandeirantes, the structure of the party in the state and also the weight of São Paulo, whose electoral college in the dispute is the largest and is equivalent to 22%.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Before the decision that allows Lula to run for office, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) was advised by the former president to tour the country presenting himself as a pre-candidate Photo: Custódio Coimbra / Agência O Globo 10/23/2018 Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Senator Tasso Jereissati placed himself as an option for the PSDB for the presidency in 2022 and won the support of former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado After going to the second round in the election for the Mayor of São Paulo with expressive voting, Guilherme Boulos has cashed in to run again for president Photo: Marcio Alves / Agência O Globo The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, defends the creation of a broad left-wing front and his name is one of those chosen for this coalition Photo: 11/01/2013 / Agência Brasil Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil Luiza Trajano, owner of Magazine Luiza, began to be harassed by party leaders to participate in the composition of the ticket to dispute the presidency. At least three subtitles have already sent emissaries to discuss the matter with her Photo: Patricia Monteiro / Bloomberg Candidate for president for the Novo in 2018, João Amoêdo plans to run again in 2022, but faces resistance in the party Photo: Alexandre Cassiano / Agência O Globo

The proximity between Tasso and Leite grew even more last month, when Doria told the Roda Viva program that Tasso had already abandoned the party’s internal dispute. The senator did not like not having been consulted before by the paulista and said that he maintained his candidacy. The episode caused internal unease and the governor apologized and claimed he had been misled by a piece of news from a political columnist hours before the interview. The justification, however, did not stick, although publicly Doria has the posture of praising her opponents in the previews.

One of the PSDB’s iconic figures, Tasso was governor of Ceará three times. Its influence in the northeast is seen as an asset by Leite’s allies, who hope to expand support in the region’s states. In recent weeks, Leite and Doria have been traveling to the states in search of political support. So far, Leite has received the endorsement of the Bahia board and already takes the one from Alagoas for granted, where senator Rodrigo Cunha (PSDB-AL) is one of the gaucho’s campaign enthusiasts. Ceará’s endorsement would come by gravity with the departure of Tasso. In addition, Leite has already won the support of the Amapá, Paraná and Minas Gerais directorates. The latter is the second largest electoral college, equivalent to 12% of the toucan voters and puts Leite in balance in the dispute.

Elections 2022: For the first time, PSOL gives up its presidential candidate and signals its support for Lula

Last week, allies of Rio Grande do Sul were encouraged by a projection by the political risk consultancy Eurasia, which put Leite in a position of advantage. Still, the dispute remains open, according to experienced toucans.

Doria has broken down resistance and gained support even in rural states, where her anti-Bolsonaro speech has more difficulty. The São Paulo native already has support in Tocantins, the Federal District, Acre and Pará. Doria also hopes to win some votes in Rio Grande do Sul, where he has already managed to win over former governor Yeda Cruscius, who chairs the PSDB Mulher. In São Paulo, Leite should have the votes of allies of former governor Geraldo Alckmin, a disaffected by Doria.