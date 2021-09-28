Tati cries after arguing with Rico and is comforted

After arguing with Rico Melquiades in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tati Quebra Barraco burst into tears and was comforted by Mussunzinho and MC Gui, her fellow prisoners, who hugged her and calmed her down.

“Stop, calm down, don’t fall for him,” said MC Gui. “It doesn’t go into his pile, no, for God’s sake. I know he eats from the inside, but calm down,” declared Mussunzinho.

“She may be Tati Quebra Barraco in Rio de Janeiro, but on this farm she finds one just like her, love,” Rico shouted from the bedroom, and was controlled by Erika Schneider, the farmer of the week.

Afterwards, the comedian also burst into tears and unburdened himself with Erika. “It hits bad sometimes. […] There are times when I feel like a monster. I want my mother,” he said, in tears, and Solange Gomes, who saw everything, told the funkeira.

“You can cry, love, I cried too, but I didn’t cry because of him, no. I cried with hate. If I went outside, fate would be different, for sure,” Tati shot back.

understand what happened

The discussion took place yesterday, right after the second trial by fire of the rural reality show, in which Rico Melquiades won after a dispute that demanded agility and a sense of direction, and against Sthefane Matos, Victor Pecoraro and Marina Ferrari.

Pedestrians were talking in the headquarters’ living room when Rico recalled the race in which Erika Schneider lost 7,000 reais, and Tati Quebra Barraco joined in the conversation.

The funkeira said that just as Erika lost the money, Solange failed to win a zero car in the “Baú da Fazenda” — a car that was conquered by Medrado and lost after the singer gave up on the rural reality show.

The comedian was bothered by the fact that she was in another environment and had gone to participate in the subject, and the two began to argue, which ended with the funkeira crying.